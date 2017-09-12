College men's soccer: Late PK downs UWS
After forging a 1-1 tie in the 68th minute, Wisconsin-Superior watched Augsburg convert a penalty kick for a 2-1 win in a nonconference men's soccer game Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Jon Bucklew got the Yellowjackets on the board via a blast from 20 yards out. But Aidan Sim-Campos put the Auggies (4-2) ahead to stay when he drilled home a PK in the 80th minute.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for UWS (3-2), which travels to Minnesota-Morris on Saturday.