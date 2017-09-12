In addition, March 29 represents the earliest start to a major league season, excluding special international events. It also marks only the 12th time in league history -- and first since 2011 -- that the season will begin on a Thursday.

The Minnesota Twins and Indians will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on April 17-18. The Twins will host the games, which will mark the first regular-season action on the island since the New York Mets faces the then-Florida Marlins in 2010.

Washington will host All-Star Week, culminating in the 89th Midsummer Classic on July 17.

To view the complete 2018 Minnesota Twins schedule, click here.