Prep summaries
BOYS SOCCER
Hermantown 3-0—3
Grand Rapids 0-1—1
First half — 1. H, Ryan Lenz (David Birkeland) 9th minute; 2. H, Lenz (Viktor Brito), 38th; 3. H, Lenz (Brito) 39th.
Second half — 4. GR, Seamus Stanley, 47th (pk).
Saves — Kory Snyder, H, 10; Hayden DeMars, GR, 9.
GIRLS SOCCER
Duluth Denfeld 1-0—1
Cloquet-Carlton 5-1—6
First half — 1. CC, Kendra Kelley (Erin Turner), 14th minute; 2. CC, Kelley (Kenzie Stevenson), 22nd; 3. CC, Kiana Bender (Kelley), 26th; 4. DD, Cortney Wilk, 31st; 5. CC, Kelley (Erin Turner), 34th; 6. CC, Kelley (Mac Brummer), 38th.
Second half — 7. C, Bender (Madi Vermeersch), 66th.
Saves — Alysha Volkenant, DD, 7; Kirsten Kelley, DD, 3; Brandi Nelson, CC, 6; Kat Welman, CC, 2.
Grand Rapids 0-1—1
Esko 0-3—3
First half — No scoring.
Second half — 1. E, Alicia Maki (Annika Wold), 48th; 2. E, Sydney Hanson (Terryn McColley), 52nd; 3. GR, Chloe Wohlsdorf, 59th; 4. E, Kristi DeMuth, 82nd.
Saves — Justyne Diaz, GR, 22; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 11.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Duluth Marshall 2
Singles — Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Erica Anderson 6-4, 6-1; Audrey Delich, EG, def. Whitley Graysmark 6-2, 6-1; Lydia Delich, EG, def. Elley Graysmark 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Kuopus, EG, def. Alison Jondahl 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.
Doubles — Claire Boettcher/Helaina Orn, DM, def. Megan Larsen/McKenna Edstrom 6-2, 6-1; Paige Larsen/Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Emily Casey/Katie McKinzie 6-3, 7-6; Claire Casey/Courtney Brandt, DM, def. Hannah Verda/Gianna O Della 6-0 6-0.
Virginia 6, Hermantown 1
Singles — Anna Seitz, V, def. Megan Chaffey 6-3, 6-2; Ava Warren, V, def. Kierney Gray 6-2, 6-4; Mary Skorich, V, def. Chloe Lange 6-0, 6-1; Katie Scherf, V, def. Ryan Gray 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Mia Cope-Robinson/Chloe Gerlach, V, def. Alissa Felmlee/Joanna Tahtinen 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Drew Gray/Mariah Haedrich 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Mary LeGarde/Kenna Janzig, H, def. Izzy Baggenstoss/Bekan Davidson 6-0, 2-6, 10-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlton def. Duluth East 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 — C: Taylor Nelson 8K; Abby Mickle 13K; Ally Hoeffling 6K; Brynne Mickle 35SA.
Deer River def. North Woods 19-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 — DR: Devanee Tibbetts 25SA, 9K; Noelle Grose 11SA; Myla Anttila 6K; Hope Schjenken 19K, 4B; Danica Fairbanks 5K, 17D; Allison Rasley 9K; Ashley Drotts 4AS; Lilly Drotts 3AS, 20D.
International Falls def. Ely 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 — IF: Teah Goulet 8D; Bianca Carlson 15D, 23 SA, 7K; 2AS; Jena Sullivan 15K, 2B; Emma Gilbert 5B; Sara Coffield 12D. E: Erika Mattson 8K; Brielle Kallberg 7K, 4B; Jenna Merhar 7K; Lida Dodge 20SA.
South Ridge def. Northeast Range 27-29, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 — SR: Shayna Preston 30SA; Celia Olesiak 13K, 3AS; Natalee Smith 19D; Abby Almer 9K, 12D, 4AS; Marissa Bober 7K. NR: Lara Poderzay 27SA; Hannah Reichensperger 14K, 12B; Sophie Lenz 7K, 20D, 4B; Melissa Nelmark 19D.