    College volleyball: UMD still ranked seventh in Division II

    By News Tribune Today at 10:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth remained ranked seventh in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released Monday.

    The Bulldogs (7-1) swept four opponents over the weekend to win the Keweenaw Classic in Houghton, Mich.

    Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul swapped the 1-2 positions after the Mustangs defeated the Golden Bears. Other ranked NSIC teams are No. 9 Augustana, No. 11 Winona State, No. 17 Wayne (Neb.) State and No. 24 Northern State

    UMD opens NSIC play Thursday night against Minnesota-Crookston in its Romano Gym season debut.

