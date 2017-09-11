Vikings induct Moss into Ring of Honor

The Vikings unveiled his nameplate and No. 84 at U.S. Bank Stadium Monday, amid the festivities of a night centered around their former wide receiver, who was on hand for his television duties with ESPN.

"From the bottom of my heart," Moss said, "me and my family would love to say thank you for putting me in the Ring of Honor."

Moss mentioned former coach Dennis Green as someone who played a big part in a career that included six Pro Bowls after the Vikings drafted him No. 21 overall in 1998.

VIDEO: Moss gets emotional as he thanks coaches, players, organization

He went on to play eight of his 14 NFL seasons with the Vikings, finishing behind only Cris Carter on the franchise's all-time record list in receiving yards (9,316), touchdowns (92), and receptions (587).

"That man gave me an opportunity to be here in front of you guys," Moss said of Green.

Moss wore a purple suit and tie, flanked on a makeshift stage at the center of the field by owners Zygi, Mark, and Leonard Wilf.

"One of the greatest players in Vikings history," Zygi called Moss. "We love you."

Moss finished his career with 1,741 career receptions that he turned into the second-most yards (15,292) and touchdowns (156) in NFL history.

The 40-year-old is on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2018, though no wide receiver has been inducted in his first year of eligibility since Jerry Rice in 2010.

