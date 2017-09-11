NFL pondering change for Titans-Jaguars game

The game is scheduled to be played at EverBank Field but according to reports the city is dealing with "record storm surge and immense flooding." Additionally, many downtown areas, including streets near the stadium, are under feet of water.

After Sunday's 29-7 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars remained in Houston and worked out at a local YMCA on Monday.

The NFL rescheduled this past Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game to Week 11 when both teams are scheduled for bye weeks.

Jacksonville and Tennessee both have their bye weeks scheduled for Week 8, which could wind up being when the game is played if it needs to be re-scheduled.