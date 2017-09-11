Search
    Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill has another seizure

    By Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 2:24 p.m.
    Jerry Kill, head coach for the University of Minnesota football team, walks off the field after a home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Minneapolis, Minn., Sept. 28, 2013. Kill, who had a seizure and missed the Oct. 5 game at Michigan, has stepped away to focus on treating and managing his epilepsy.(Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times)

    Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill, now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, had a “minor seizure” on Sunday morning, according to NJ.com.

    Rutgers beat reporter Ryan Dunleavy said Kill is expected to quickly return to work. “Staff effort to run offense when Jerry Kill is out. Still in hospital. (Head coach Chris) Ash stressed he’ll be back soon. Contingency plan in place,” Dunleavy tweeted Monday morning.

    After taking over the Gophers in 2011, Kill resigned from Minnesota in October 2015 after a series of seizures. He had previous leaves of absence.

    Kill was an associate athletics director at Kansas State last year before joining Rutgers’ coaching staff for this season.

