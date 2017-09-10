Auto racing: Northern Nationals caps season

Fegers raced past Darrell Nelson of Hermantown on the restart with 25 laps to go and led the rest of the way to record his first Northern Nationals victory.

Nelson rebounded to repeat as champion in the 30-lap Modifieds feature.

Other winners in the year-end event: Ryan Savoy, who plans on moving up to the Midwest Modified ranks, won his final Pure Stocks feature; Jamie Davis was the class of the Midwest Modified field; and Dave Mass, who registered his 23rd Super Stocks feature win.