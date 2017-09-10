Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep summaries

    By News Tribune Today at 9:43 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Saturday's Late Results

    Duluth East 1-0—1

    Mounds View 0-0—0

    First half — 1. DE, Nolan Friday (Seth Hoffman), 26th minute.

    Second half — No scoring.

    Saves — Matthew Campbell, DE, 4; Connor Petrich, MV, 3.

    Grand Rapids 1-4—5

    East Grand Forks 2-0—2

    First half — 1. GR, Matt Rokala, (Seamus Stanley), 8th; 2. EGF, Ben Kern (Parker Anderson), 15th; 3. EGF, Anderson, 36th

    Second half — 4. GR, Blake Rokala, (Alex Nater), 42nd; 5. GR, B, Rokala, 48th; 6. GR, David Chandler, 60th; 7. GR, B. Rokala, (Kam Jaeger), 79th.

    Saves — Hayden DeMars, GR, 2; Drew Kallock, EGF, 11

    Princeton 1-1—2

    Duluth Denfeld 3-2—5

    First half — 1. DD, Jon Faynik (Danny Schuldt) 7th; 2. DD, Keegan Chastey (Alex Knuth) 22nd; 3. DD, Faynik (Julian Beckrich) 23rd; 4. P, Aaron DeStefano 39th.

    Second half — 5. DD, Ben Gibson 41st; 6. DD, Jace Elder 68th; 7. P, DeStefano 70th.

    Saves — Eric Gibson, DD, 4; Demetri Regas, DD, 0; Colin Vogel, P, 14.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Saturday's Late Result

    Hermantown 2-0-0—2

    Cloquet-Carlton 0-2-1—3

    First half — 1. H, Kylee Hren, 19th (pk); 2. H, Dehli Heikes (Taylor Vold), 36th.

    Second half — 3. CC, Kenzie Stevenson (Mac Brenner), 48th; 4. CC, Kiana Bender (Kendra Kelley), 51st.

    First overtime — 5. CC, Kelley (Bender), 82nd.

    Saves — Carley Zierden, H, 7; Brandi Nelson, CC, 14.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Saturday's Late Results

    Irondale Invitational

    Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Proctor 25-23, 25-20

    Proctor def. St. Paul Central 25-23, 25-20

    Proctor def. St. Paul Central 25-23, 25-20

    Coon Rapids def. Proctor 21-25, 25-20, 15-4

    Irondale def. Duluth Denfeld 25-22, 25-16

    Duluth Denfeld def. St. Croix Prep 25-20, 25-19

    Park Center def. Duluth Denfeld 21-25, 25-17, 15-6

    Pine City Invitational

    Moose Lake-Willow River def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0

    Barnum def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-1

    Crosby-Ironton def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0

    Pine City def. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0

    Barnum def. East Central 2-0

    Crosby-Ironton def. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0

    Pine City def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0

    Unity, Wis. def. Barnum 2-0

    Moose Lake-Willow River def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-0

    Eveleth-Gilbert def. East Central 2-1

    Pine City def. Barnum 2-0

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement