Prep summaries
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday's Late Results
Duluth East 1-0—1
Mounds View 0-0—0
First half — 1. DE, Nolan Friday (Seth Hoffman), 26th minute.
Second half — No scoring.
Saves — Matthew Campbell, DE, 4; Connor Petrich, MV, 3.
Grand Rapids 1-4—5
East Grand Forks 2-0—2
First half — 1. GR, Matt Rokala, (Seamus Stanley), 8th; 2. EGF, Ben Kern (Parker Anderson), 15th; 3. EGF, Anderson, 36th
Second half — 4. GR, Blake Rokala, (Alex Nater), 42nd; 5. GR, B, Rokala, 48th; 6. GR, David Chandler, 60th; 7. GR, B. Rokala, (Kam Jaeger), 79th.
Saves — Hayden DeMars, GR, 2; Drew Kallock, EGF, 11
Princeton 1-1—2
Duluth Denfeld 3-2—5
First half — 1. DD, Jon Faynik (Danny Schuldt) 7th; 2. DD, Keegan Chastey (Alex Knuth) 22nd; 3. DD, Faynik (Julian Beckrich) 23rd; 4. P, Aaron DeStefano 39th.
Second half — 5. DD, Ben Gibson 41st; 6. DD, Jace Elder 68th; 7. P, DeStefano 70th.
Saves — Eric Gibson, DD, 4; Demetri Regas, DD, 0; Colin Vogel, P, 14.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday's Late Result
Hermantown 2-0-0—2
Cloquet-Carlton 0-2-1—3
First half — 1. H, Kylee Hren, 19th (pk); 2. H, Dehli Heikes (Taylor Vold), 36th.
Second half — 3. CC, Kenzie Stevenson (Mac Brenner), 48th; 4. CC, Kiana Bender (Kendra Kelley), 51st.
First overtime — 5. CC, Kelley (Bender), 82nd.
Saves — Carley Zierden, H, 7; Brandi Nelson, CC, 14.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday's Late Results
Irondale Invitational
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Proctor 25-23, 25-20
Proctor def. St. Paul Central 25-23, 25-20
Coon Rapids def. Proctor 21-25, 25-20, 15-4
Irondale def. Duluth Denfeld 25-22, 25-16
Duluth Denfeld def. St. Croix Prep 25-20, 25-19
Park Center def. Duluth Denfeld 21-25, 25-17, 15-6
Pine City Invitational
Moose Lake-Willow River def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0
Barnum def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-1
Crosby-Ironton def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0
Pine City def. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0
Barnum def. East Central 2-0
Crosby-Ironton def. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0
Pine City def. Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0
Unity, Wis. def. Barnum 2-0
Moose Lake-Willow River def. Hinckley-Finlayson 2-0
Eveleth-Gilbert def. East Central 2-1
Pine City def. Barnum 2-0