Brewers sweep Cubs at Wrigley

The Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2002. The win closed Milwaukee within two games of National League Central-leading Chicago.

The Brewers outscored the Cubs 20-3 in the series, quite a turnaround after losing three straight in Cincinnati and being outscored 21-8 by the Reds.

"They pitched some good games," manager Craig Counsell said of his staff. "(Davies) was excellent today for sure ... doing it against hitters that are very familiar with him with the right combination of pitches."

Davies (17-8) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. The 24-year-old entered tied for the major-league lead in wins with three big-name aces — Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Chris Sale.

Davies' said he used "a good mix of everything" to keep Cubs' hitters off balance.

The right-hander, in his second full major-league season, is 10-4 in his last 15 starts. His shutdown of Chicago left the Brewers on the Cubs' tails, rather than four games back.

"It's going to make September very interesting and fun to play for," Davies said. "I'm just trying to do my part at keeping the team in ballgames and letting the guys take care of the rest."

Shaw put the Brewers ahead 3-1 when he tagged Kyle Hendricks (6-5) on a towering drive that bounced off the message board in front of the party deck in right field and landed in the basket. It was Shaw's team-leading 29th homer and came against a strong wind blowing in from the east.

"Honestly that's about as good as I can hit a ball," Shaw said. "I thought it went too high. I thought the wind was going to knock it down. Luckily, it snuck all the way home."

After Anthony Swarzak pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his 34th save.

• Stephen Strasburg allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings as the Washington Nationals edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Sunday and clinched the National League East Division title. Strasburg (13-4) extended his scoreless streak to 34 innings as the Nationals clinched the division when Atlanta beat Miami. He struck out 10 and set a franchise record for the longest scoreless streak.