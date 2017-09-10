College women's soccer: UMD improves to 3-0

Nash knocked in the opening goal off a crossbar deflection in the 24th minute to make 1-0 at halftime.

Finley knocked in a Nash corner kick in the 49th minute and, after the Huskies (1-3) had closed the gap in half on a Brooke Schauer goal, St. Martin chipped in her second goal of the season past the netminder to ensure victory.

UMD goalkeeper Sisley Ng made three saves.

• St. Thomas scored four second-half goals and took all 17 shots on goal in a 4-0 victory over St. Scholastica on Sunday in St. Paul.

Mallory DeBoom opened the scoring in the 57th minute, then Paige Carter and Brielle Bierman netted goals 20 seconds apart for a 3-0 lead for the Tommies (3-0-1). Megan Zickert closed the scoring in the 90th minute to drop the Saints to 0-3-1.

• Wisconsin-Superior lost two games over the weekend in Moorhead, Minn., falling 3-1 to Buena Vista on Saturday and then 3-0 to Concordia-Moorhead on Sunday.

Emma Street scored the only goal for the Yellowjackets (1-3-1), netting after Buena Vista's Caroline Maher had scored two goals. Concordia outshot UWS 20-0 during Sunday's game.