While the Gophers relied heavily on the run in their 48-14 win over Oregon State on Saturday night, Sept. 9—58 rushes to eight passes—one quarterback took the reins in Reser Stadium.

"(Saturday) was the first time I watched Conor Rhoda control a football team," Fleck said.

The Gophers won by forcing and recovering three Beavers fumbles, leaning on running backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith, and benefiting from Rhoda's efficiency.

A major focus in Week 2 was drumming up the players' enthusiasm after showing a more subdued sideline in the 17-7 win over Buffalo in the season opener.

"The one thing about our culture: We ignore nothing," Fleck said. "Everything is coached, and nothing is ever slid by, like, 'It's OK'—because that will just fester."

To correct the lack of a sideline vibe, Fleck dedicated a 10-minute portion of practice last week to how players need to enjoy themselves and celebrate big plays with their teammates.

Leading with energy

The intangibles of leadership and energy is an area where Rhoda led Saturday. When the extra-point or field-goal unit came off the field, Rhoda and Fleck were the first to greet them. Before the Gophers' next defensive series, Rhoda would stick his head into Minnesota's defensive huddle for a quick bit of encouragement.

"I told (Fleck) I was able to feel it when I was out there," Rhoda said.

Fleck's encompassing approach took into account Rhoda's game management. The Gophers held a 38:16 to 21:44 advantage in time of possession, including 21:02 to 8:58 separation in the second half.

"(Rhoda) was going to his offensive line and communicating really well, running the game efficiently," Fleck said. "At the end, draining the clock, milking the clock properly, keeping everybody calm."

Before halftime, Croft tried to scoop up the snap he fumbled in the rain —instead of diving on it like he's coached to do. The Gophers' only turnover led to a Beavers touchdown, and was a primary reason Fleck gave Rhoda the majority of the playing time in the second half.

While those factors seem to influence the Gophers' QB rotation, Fleck wasn't willing to say whether decision to go with Rhoda has been reached. He wanted to evaluate the game film before commenting further on the program's hot-button spot.

The Gophers (2-0) will turn the page to Middle Tennessee (1-1) at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Raiders beat Syracuse 30-23 in Week 2 after falling 28-6 to Vanderbilt in the opener.

Against Oregon State, Rhoda did the most with his few passes, going 7 for 8 for 158 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to Tyler Johnson in the first quarter. Croft didn't attempt a pass and added a 64-yard touchdown run when the Gophers had a comfortable 27-point lead in the fourth quarter.

'Show you love the game'

To start the rah-rah segment of practice last week, Fleck called Barber and safety Jacob Huff onto the field. They simulated a forced fumble and recovery, and then threw themselves a party with teammates.

"It's kind of weird that you have to teach to celebrate, but there are some things that you don't realize that need to be happening to get the team going," said Barber, a sophomore linebacker who had three tackles and a forced fumble Saturday.

Senior linebacker Jon Celestin, who had a team-high 10 tackles, said it was the first time in his career he's been coached on how to cheer. "Coach was right," he added. "Last week the sideline, we were energetic but we weren't like we should have been."

Fleck doesn't view the celebration segment as micromanaging but rather an attempt to uncork why players play.

"You got to show you love the game," Fleck said. "When you have a bunch of young people out there, sometimes they forget why they are playing. They forget the fun part of it. They are so locked into my assignment, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,' but it's still a game, and you've got to bring that out in them."

After the victory, the Gophers' locker room was cordoned off by an Oregon State curtain. Their shouts and singing of the Rouser could be heard well down the hallway.