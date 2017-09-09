Prep report: East girls earn late draw
Aubrie Guenter scored in the final two minutes to give Duluth East a 1-1 tie against Eastview in high school girls soccer action Saturday at Apple Valley, Minn.
Anna Mayer made seven saves for the Greyhounds, failing to stop only Cora Schmidt's 18th-minute goal.
Duluth Marshall 4, Proctor 0
The Hilltoppers scored two goals in each half to roll past the host Rails as part of LSC Day at Egerdahl Field.
Duluth Denfeld 7, Two Harbors 0
Rachel Yagoda scored three goals in the Hunters' win in the first game of the day at Proctor.
BOYS SOCCER
Duluth East 1, Mounds View 0
Nolan Friday scored in the 26th minute and Matthew Campbell made four saves in the Greyhounds' road win.