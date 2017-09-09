Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep report: East girls earn late draw

    By News Tribune Today at 10:27 p.m.
    Clint Austin /caustin@duluthnews.com Kaylee Anderson (10) of Hermantown and Kendra Kelley (18) of Cloquet-Carlton compete for the ball during Saturday's game in Proctor. The Lumberjacks rallied from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in overtime.

    Aubrie Guenter scored in the final two minutes to give Duluth East a 1-1 tie against Eastview in high school girls soccer action Saturday at Apple Valley, Minn.

    Anna Mayer made seven saves for the Greyhounds, failing to stop only Cora Schmidt's 18th-minute goal.

    Duluth Marshall 4, Proctor 0

    The Hilltoppers scored two goals in each half to roll past the host Rails as part of LSC Day at Egerdahl Field.

    Duluth Denfeld 7, Two Harbors 0

    Rachel Yagoda scored three goals in the Hunters' win in the first game of the day at Proctor.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Duluth East 1, Mounds View 0

    Nolan Friday scored in the 26th minute and Matthew Campbell made four saves in the Greyhounds' road win.

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement