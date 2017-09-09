Prep summaries

Duluth Marshall 7-5—12

Mesabi East 0-0—0

First half — 1. Peyton Marshak (Keelan Golat) 2nd; 2. Griffin Pichetti (Marshak) 13th; 3. Golat (Marshak) 17th; 4. Golat (Marshak) 20th; 5. Ben Wallerstein 25th; 6. Jack Burt (Alex Busick) 27th; 7. Pichetti (Busick) 29th.

Second half — 8. Golat (Burt) 42nd; 9. Popo Perrault (Wallerstein) 45th; 10. Golat (Busick) 51st; 11. David Olsen (Golat) 53rd; 12. Pichetti (Nate Jenkins) 67th.

Hibbing-Chisholm 0-0—0

Mpls. Roosevelt 0-1—1

First half — No scoring.

Second half — 1. Nur Hansen, 65th minute.

Saves — Michael Kubena, HC, 12; Alexis Rodriguez, MR, 2.

Menomonie 0-0—0

Superior 3-5—8

First half — 1. Maverick Peterson (Blake Hanson), 9th; 2. Noah Benson (Brandon Conklin), 10th; 3. Jarrett Kallinen (Hanson), 16th.

Second half — 4. Hanson (Conklin), 62nd; 5. Benson (Peterson), 69th; 6. Kallinen (Conklin), 71st; 7. Kallinen (Peterson), 73rd; 8. Kallinen (Conklin), 81st.

Saves — Cal Berti, S, 4.

Proctor 0-0—0

North Branch 1-1—2

First half — 1. Jose Elizarraga.

Second half — 2. Elizarraga.

Saves — Ben Harnell, Proc, 8; Dawson Linkert, NB, 5.

Duluth Denfeld 5, Princeton 2

Duluth East 1, Mounds View 0

Grand Rapids 5, East Grand Forks 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Duluth East 0-1—1

Eastview 1-0—1

First half — 1. E, Cora Schmidt, 18th.

Second half — 2. DE, Aubrie Guenter (McKenzie Nelson), 78th.

Saves — Anna Mayer, DE, 7; Olivia Johnson, E, 9.

Proctor 0-0—0

Duluth Marshall 2-2—4

First half — 1. Emila McGiffert, 17th; 2. Baamlak Haugen, 39th.

Second half — 3. Jazlyn Mackey, 47th; Laine Williams (Molly Byrnes), 57th.

Saves — Ava Bennett, P, 5; Kyanna Paulick, P, 3; Natalie Welinski, DM, 5; Kate Thickens, DM, 1.

Two Harbors 0-0—0

Duluth Denfeld 3-4—7

First half — 1. Rachel Yagoda; 2. Yagoda; 3. Courtney Wilk.

Second half — 4. Alivia Radig; 5. Yagoda; 6. Yagoda; 7. Katie East.

Saves — Alysha Volkenant, DD, 5.

Cloquet-Carlton 3, Hermantown 2, OT

Hibbing-Chisholm 2, Tartan 1

GIRLS SWIMMING

Spartan Relays

At Superior

Teams

1. Duluth East, 74; 2. Rice Lake, 51; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 41; 4. Proctor-Hermantown, 40; 5. Ladysmith, 39; 6. Two Harbors-Silver Bay, 38; 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 38; 8. Superior, 36.

Relays

1-meter diving — Superior (Taylee Anderson, Adrianne Krueger, Kate Lisak). 200 medley — Rice Lake, 1:58.86. 600 freestyle — Duluth East (Kaiya Smith, Maj-Lis Helmer, Clara Wodny), 6:38.43. 300 IM — Duluth East (Clara Kramer, Emily Pearson, Emma Anderson), 3:24.90. 200 freestyle — Two Harbors-Silver Bay (Riley Larson, Katarina Hanson, Kate Thomasen, Kaylee Overby) 1:48.45. 200 butterfly — Duluth East (Erin Coleman, Harriet Anderson, Pearson, E. Anderson), 2:00.11. 900 Cresendo — Duluth East (Katie Braaten, Sarah Gore, Smith, Wodny), 10:03.66. 300 backstroke — Rice Lake, 3:26.96. 300 breaststroke — Duluth East (H. Anderson, Kathryn Kirby, Kramer), 3:52.87. 400 freestyle — Duluth East ( Addy Swor, Hazel Kemp, Smith, Wodny), 3:58.10.

GIRLS TENNIS

Duluth East 4, Elk River 3

Singles — Meagan Brown, ER, def. Aili Hietala 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Shay Callaway, DE, def. Emma Anderson 6-2, 6-0; Brynne Hauer, DE, def. Lydia Haack 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Aturaliya, DE, def. Kaitlin Tran 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles — Paige Anderson/Dee Dokken, ER, def. Josie Humphreys/Daria Deibele 6-4, 6-1; Maggie Payette/Annabelle Humphreys, DE, def. Carmen Kaelke/Riley Mathis 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-1; Sophie Wetherille/Lauren Conzet, ER, def. Ali Kruger/Saijal Vacek by injury default.

Mahtomedi 4, Duluth East 3

Singles — Hietala, DE, def. Grace Riermann 6-4, 6-1; Anna Stutz, M, def. A. Humphreys 6-0, 6-0; Lexi Harrod, M, def. Catherine Karakas 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Splett, M, def. Cursta Dimberio 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Emily Fraiser/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. J. Humphreys/Hauer 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Callaway/Aturaliya, DE, def. Isabelle Birkeland/Elena Carlson 6-4, 7-5; Payette/Kruger, DE, def. Annika Hilstrom/Natalie Ostrand 7-5, 6-2.

Baldwin-Woodville Invitational

Teams

Ashland 11, Amery 4, Ellsworth 2, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Individuals

Singles — No. 1 — Sydney Vyskocil, Ash, def. Ginger Leonard, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2; No. 1 — Sydney Vyskocil, Ash, def. Shealene Wolgast, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; No. 2 — Taylor Vyskocil, Ash, def. Lara Aver, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Taylor Vyskocil, Ash, def. Deanna Meyer, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 — Kylie Rackouski, Ash, def. Macy Weiland, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; No. 3 — Kylie Rackouski, Ash, def. Drew Meyer, 7-5, 6-3; No. 4 — Kaitlyn Zinnecker, Ash, def. Autumn Rivard, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; No. 4 — Kaitlyn Zinnecker, Ash, def. Lydia Cole, 6-1; No. 5 — Addie Tollakson, Amery, def. Natalya Williamson, 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 — Natalya Williamson, Ash, def. Kacie Duvall, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles — No. 1 — Alphia Korpela-Jaida Larson, Ash, def. Lizzy Dobson-Jordan Drilling, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5; No. 1 — Alison Oman-Olivia Braaten, Amery, def. Alphia Korpela-Jaida Larson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Grace Springett-Essie Whitehead, Amery, def. Kieren Nortunen-Sophia Root, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; No. 2 — Riley Schumaker-Sophia Cole, E, def. Sophia Root-Kieren Nortunen, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Tianna Voca-Mara Pierce, Ash, def. Grace Hallock-Bri Flaherty, 2-6, 6-0, 10-7; No. 3 — Mikayla Peterson-Olivia Peterson, Amery, def. Tianna Voca-Mara Pierce, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Missa Kunde-Sidney Roemhild, BW, def. Ayla Westlund-Bella Wabindato, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — J Giese-M Maurer, E, def. Ayla Westlund-Bella Wabindato, 6-3, 6-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Greenway Invitational

Greenway def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-10, 25-16

North Woods def. Mesabi East 25-16, 25-18

Cherry def. Ely 22-25, 25-20, 15-7

International Falls def. Cherry 25-17, 25-22

Northeast Range def. Mesabi East 25-16, 25-18

Hill City def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 22-25, 26-25, 15-9

Greenway def. Hill City 25-12, 25-21

North Woods def. Northeast Range 25-22, 25-13

International Falls def. Ely 25-19, 25-21

Greenway def. North Woods 25-18, 25-19

Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-23, 12-25, 15-13

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Mesabi East 25-20, 25-20

Greenway def. International Falls 26-24, 25-13

Hill City def. Cherry 25-23, 25-17

Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 23-25, 25-21, 15-5

North Woods def. International Falls 25-19, 25-17

Cherry def. Northeast Range 25-19, 25-16

Ely def. Mesabi East 21-25, 25-15, 15-3

Irondale Tournament

Irondale def. Duluth Denfeld 25-22, 25-16

Duluth Denfeld def. St. Croix Prep 25-20, 25-21

Duluth Denfeld def. Proctor 25-12, 25-21

Park Center def. Duluth Denfeld 21-25, 25-16, 15-6