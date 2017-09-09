Soccer: Duluthian helps United earn draw

Neither side left the pitch happy as each missed apparent prime scoring opportunities. Both sides had 13 shots.

C.J. Sapong capped a torrid start for the Union when Fabrice-Jean Picault sent a perfect cross to him in the box. His left-footed deflection slipped past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth into the upper-left corner, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota (7-14-5) finally leveled the match on a goal by Ethan Finlay. Francisco Calvo dribbled through and around the Philadelphia defense before firing a left-footed shot that was deflected by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. The ball fell at the feet of Finlay, who blasted it past Blake.

The Duluth-born Finlay appeared in his first home match for the Loons. He has two goals and two assists in his first three matches.