Soccer: Duluthian helps United earn draw
Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw in front of 22,148 fans Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Neither side left the pitch happy as each missed apparent prime scoring opportunities. Both sides had 13 shots.
C.J. Sapong capped a torrid start for the Union when Fabrice-Jean Picault sent a perfect cross to him in the box. His left-footed deflection slipped past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth into the upper-left corner, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.
Minnesota (7-14-5) finally leveled the match on a goal by Ethan Finlay. Francisco Calvo dribbled through and around the Philadelphia defense before firing a left-footed shot that was deflected by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. The ball fell at the feet of Finlay, who blasted it past Blake.
The Duluth-born Finlay appeared in his first home match for the Loons. He has two goals and two assists in his first three matches.