College football: Saints rebound, beat Greenville
A week after getting drubbed 98-0 by St. John's on the road in nonconference play, St. Scholastica found themselves back in the friendly confines of the UMAC on Saturday where they crushed Greenville 47-27 at Greenville, Ill.
The Saints, who were picked prior to the season to win the UMAC, led 28-0 at halftime against a Panthers team that was embarrassed 76-3 at Millikin a week ago and eventually led 40-7.
CSS quarterback Zach Edwards finished 13-for-21 passing with 285 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.
Hunter Thompson caught a pair of TD passes from Edwards and Aaron Olson of Esko nabbed the other.
Matthew Hinaus intercepted a Greenville pass late in the third quarter and ran 78 yards to the end zone to make it 40-7.
St. Scholastica 14-14-12-7—47
Greenville 0-0-7-20—27
SS — Hunter Thompson 6 pass from Zach Edwards (Aaron Olson kick)
SS — Olson 23 pass from Edwards (Olson kick)
SS — Ben Buthe 20 run (Olson kick)
SS — Edwards 5 run (Buthe kick)
G — Tucker Tompkins 46 pass from Sean Brooks (Bradley Stubbs kick)
SS — Buthe 2 run (kick failed)
SS — Matthew Hinaus 78 interception return (kick failed)
G — Damario Vanover 1 run (Stubbs kick)
SS — Thompson 22 pass from Edwards (Blatz kick)
G — Vanover 2 run (Stubbs kick)
G — Isiah Ibarra 6 run (kick blocked)