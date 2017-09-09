College football: Saints rebound, beat Greenville

The Saints, who were picked prior to the season to win the UMAC, led 28-0 at halftime against a Panthers team that was embarrassed 76-3 at Millikin a week ago and eventually led 40-7.

CSS quarterback Zach Edwards finished 13-for-21 passing with 285 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.

Hunter Thompson caught a pair of TD passes from Edwards and Aaron Olson of Esko nabbed the other.

Matthew Hinaus intercepted a Greenville pass late in the third quarter and ran 78 yards to the end zone to make it 40-7.

St. Scholastica 14-14-12-7—47

Greenville 0-0-7-20—27

SS — Hunter Thompson 6 pass from Zach Edwards (Aaron Olson kick)

SS — Olson 23 pass from Edwards (Olson kick)

SS — Ben Buthe 20 run (Olson kick)

SS — Edwards 5 run (Buthe kick)

G — Tucker Tompkins 46 pass from Sean Brooks (Bradley Stubbs kick)

SS — Buthe 2 run (kick failed)

SS — Matthew Hinaus 78 interception return (kick failed)

G — Damario Vanover 1 run (Stubbs kick)

SS — Thompson 22 pass from Edwards (Blatz kick)

G — Vanover 2 run (Stubbs kick)

G — Isiah Ibarra 6 run (kick blocked)