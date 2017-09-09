College volleyball: Bulldogs go 4-0 in Houghton

The Bulldogs beat the Rangers 25-19, 25-19, 25-12, and the Huskies 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 to finish 4-0 in the tournament.

Sarah Kelly had 13 kills to lead the Bulldogs (7-1) against Parkside while Makenzie Morgen and Allison Olley each had 12. Emily Torve totaled 50 assists and Keena Seiffert finished with three aces and 14 digs.

Against the Huskies, Morgen was the lone Bulldog to reach double-digit kills with 14. Torve had 32 assists and Seiffert had 16 digs.