Auto racing: Estey continues Amsoil success

For Estey, the 2017 track champion, it was his sixth feature victory of the season at the Superior racetrack.

Dave Mass picked up his first Northern Nationals title by winning in Super Stocks while Tim Johnson, a previous Northern Nationals Super Stocks champ, earned his first Northern Nationals triumph in Modifieds.

Bill Balog won the Interstate Racing Association's 410 Outlaw Sprints for his sixth win at Northern Nationals, which concluded Saturday night.