College men's soccer: Saints rally to top Bethel
Luke Buckton scored a pair of second-half goals to give St. Scholastica a 3-1 nonconference home victory over Bethel on Saturday.
Buckton broke a 1-1 halftime tie just 2 1/2 minutes into the second half by driving to the net. Another long drive down the pitch by Buckton in the 74th minute provided an insurance goal for the Saints (2-1).
Bethel took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute, but Jacob Carson tied the game off a free kick, placing his strike into the top right corner.
Goalkeeper Sandy Davidson-Hunt finished with one save for the Saints, who travel to Decorah, Iowa, today to play at No. 23-ranked Luther.