College volleyball: UWS finishes 1-3 at Macalester
Wisconsin-Superior finished the Macalester Tournament with a 1-3 record after losing both matches in four sets Saturday in St. Paul.
The Yellowjackets (5-4) lost to Wisconsin-River Falls 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, and to St. Catherine 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 27-25.
Anna Ribich led the Yellowjackets against River Falls with a team-best 10 kills. Emily VerWay had 18 assists, 15 digs and two aces. Mackenzie Dahlin had a team-high 20 digs.
Against St. Catherine, Dahlin led in digs with 22, VerWay had 27 assists and Leah Nightingale led UWS in kills with 13.