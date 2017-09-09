College volleyball: UWS finishes 1-3 at Macalester

Anna Ribich led the Yellowjackets against River Falls with a team-best 10 kills. Emily VerWay had 18 assists, 15 digs and two aces. Mackenzie Dahlin had a team-high 20 digs.

Against St. Catherine, Dahlin led in digs with 22, VerWay had 27 assists and Leah Nightingale led UWS in kills with 13.