College football: UMD survives injuries, Upper Iowa
Injuries forced No. 21-ranked Minnesota Duluth to play a game of musical chairs under center Saturday, but the four Bulldogs who took snaps got the job done in a 33-21 NSIC victory over Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.
Mike Rybarczyk, John Larson and Ben Everhart combined to complete 12 of 26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (1-1 overall, 1-1 NSIC) against the Peacocks (1-1, 1-1). Nate Ricci, a senior wide receiver, also took one snap under center after Everhart had his helmet knocked off, forcing him to sit out a play.
Rybarczyk, a sophomore, started for the second consecutive game, but left before the end of the first quarter with an injury. He finished just 2-for-10 passing for 37 yards, but hit sophomore wideout Dominic Bonner on a 29-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9 on UMD's opening offensive drive for a 7-0 lead.
Larson, a redshirt freshman, came on for Rybarczyk at the end of the first quarter but was knocked out of the game and replaced by Everhart mid-drive early in the third with the game tied 14-14. Larson finished 5-for-9 for 103 yards with a 46-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Austin Sylvester early in the second quarter.
Everhart, a sophomore, finished the game. He led the Bulldogs back from a 21-17 deficit with 16 unanswered fourth-quarter points. He was 5-for-7 for 58 yards and also rushed for 53 yards — never taking a sack — on 10 carries. His 11-yard touchdown run with 12:29 to play was the winning score, putting UMD ahead 26-21.
Bonner led UMD with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior Anthony Wood led the rushing attack with 82 yards on 13 carries. Sylvester finished with 128 yards of total offense, catching two balls for 48 yards and a TD while rushing for 80 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Defensively, UMD sophomore Bishop McDonald forced the lone turnover for either side, intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter to end the day for the Upper Iowa offense.
A blocked Peacocks punt with UMD down 21-20 set up Everhart's 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
The Bulldogs return home next Saturday to host No. 12 Minnesota State-Mankato in NSIC play. Kickoff for Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth........ 7-7-3-16—33
Upper Iowa.................. 0-7-14-0—21
First Quarter
UMD — Dominic Bonner 29 pass from Mike Rybarczyk (Dan Branger kick), 11:44
Second Quarter
UIU — Brent Lammers 34 run (Brady Beuschel kick), 12:46
UMD — Austin Sylvester 46 pass from John Larson (Branger kick), 11:25
Third Quarter
UIU — Brandyn Tulloch 63 pass from Lammers (Beuschel kick)
UMD — Branger 37 field goal, 10:05
UIU — Antoine Cronner 55 run (Beuschel kick), 9:16
Fourth Quarter
UMD — Branger 36 field goal, 14:50
UMD — Ben Everhart 11 run (pass failed), 12:29
UMD — Sylvester 3 run (Branger kick), 3:20
UMD UIU
First downs.................................. 24.................... 12
Rushes-yards........................ 54-249............ 31-144
Passing...................................... 198.................. 185
Comp-Att-Int....................... 12-26-0........... 13-26-1
Kick returns-yards................... 7-392.............. 4-218
Punts-yards........................... 7-269............ 10-379
Fumbles-lost.............................. 0-0.................. 0-0
Penalties-yards........................ 6-41................ 4-48
Time of possession................. 40:49............... 19:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UMD, Anthony Wood 13-82, Sylvester 15-80, Everhart 10-53, Griffin Hill 2-16, Bonner 1-15, Rybarczyk 3-13, Nate Ricci 1-0, Larson 9-(-7). UIU, Conner 8-85, Lammers 11-44, Ryan Parmely 12-15.
PASSING — UMD, Larson 5-9-0-103, Everhart 5-7-0-58, Rybarczyk 2-10-0-37. UIU, Lammers 13-26-1-185.
RECEIVING — UMD, Bonner 3-65, Sylvester 2-48, Ricci 3-47, Jason Balts 2-17, Obi Ibeneme 1-11, Tyler Lattery 1-10. UIU, Tulloch 5-19, Jarred Edmonds 3-48, Jesse Vizzini 2-27, Skyler Lehman 2-21, Conner 1-(-2).