College football: UMD survives injuries, Upper Iowa

Mike Rybarczyk, John Larson and Ben Everhart combined to complete 12 of 26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (1-1 overall, 1-1 NSIC) against the Peacocks (1-1, 1-1). Nate Ricci, a senior wide receiver, also took one snap under center after Everhart had his helmet knocked off, forcing him to sit out a play.

Rybarczyk, a sophomore, started for the second consecutive game, but left before the end of the first quarter with an injury. He finished just 2-for-10 passing for 37 yards, but hit sophomore wideout Dominic Bonner on a 29-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9 on UMD's opening offensive drive for a 7-0 lead.

Larson, a redshirt freshman, came on for Rybarczyk at the end of the first quarter but was knocked out of the game and replaced by Everhart mid-drive early in the third with the game tied 14-14. Larson finished 5-for-9 for 103 yards with a 46-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Austin Sylvester early in the second quarter.

Everhart, a sophomore, finished the game. He led the Bulldogs back from a 21-17 deficit with 16 unanswered fourth-quarter points. He was 5-for-7 for 58 yards and also rushed for 53 yards — never taking a sack — on 10 carries. His 11-yard touchdown run with 12:29 to play was the winning score, putting UMD ahead 26-21.

Bonner led UMD with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior Anthony Wood led the rushing attack with 82 yards on 13 carries. Sylvester finished with 128 yards of total offense, catching two balls for 48 yards and a TD while rushing for 80 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Defensively, UMD sophomore Bishop McDonald forced the lone turnover for either side, intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter to end the day for the Upper Iowa offense.

A blocked Peacocks punt with UMD down 21-20 set up Everhart's 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

The Bulldogs return home next Saturday to host No. 12 Minnesota State-Mankato in NSIC play. Kickoff for Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth........ 7-7-3-16—33

Upper Iowa.................. 0-7-14-0—21

First Quarter

UMD — Dominic Bonner 29 pass from Mike Rybarczyk (Dan Branger kick), 11:44

Second Quarter

UIU — Brent Lammers 34 run (Brady Beuschel kick), 12:46

UMD — Austin Sylvester 46 pass from John Larson (Branger kick), 11:25

Third Quarter

UIU — Brandyn Tulloch 63 pass from Lammers (Beuschel kick)

UMD — Branger 37 field goal, 10:05

UIU — Antoine Cronner 55 run (Beuschel kick), 9:16

Fourth Quarter

UMD — Branger 36 field goal, 14:50

UMD — Ben Everhart 11 run (pass failed), 12:29

UMD — Sylvester 3 run (Branger kick), 3:20

UMD UIU

First downs.................................. 24.................... 12

Rushes-yards........................ 54-249............ 31-144

Passing...................................... 198.................. 185

Comp-Att-Int....................... 12-26-0........... 13-26-1

Kick returns-yards................... 7-392.............. 4-218

Punts-yards........................... 7-269............ 10-379

Fumbles-lost.............................. 0-0.................. 0-0

Penalties-yards........................ 6-41................ 4-48

Time of possession................. 40:49............... 19:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UMD, Anthony Wood 13-82, Sylvester 15-80, Everhart 10-53, Griffin Hill 2-16, Bonner 1-15, Rybarczyk 3-13, Nate Ricci 1-0, Larson 9-(-7). UIU, Conner 8-85, Lammers 11-44, Ryan Parmely 12-15.

PASSING — UMD, Larson 5-9-0-103, Everhart 5-7-0-58, Rybarczyk 2-10-0-37. UIU, Lammers 13-26-1-185.

RECEIVING — UMD, Bonner 3-65, Sylvester 2-48, Ricci 3-47, Jason Balts 2-17, Obi Ibeneme 1-11, Tyler Lattery 1-10. UIU, Tulloch 5-19, Jarred Edmonds 3-48, Jesse Vizzini 2-27, Skyler Lehman 2-21, Conner 1-(-2).