Prep report: East defense stymies Proctor

Seniors Nick Swor and Quinton Homstad each intercepted two passes for the Greyhounds (1-1).

Seniors Justin Cone and Luke Hietala combined to go 9-for-16 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Hietala ran in a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give East a 7-0 lead. Cone connected with senior Josh Daniels-Hanbury in the third quarter on a TD pass to make it 19-0.

Proctor......................... 0-0-6-0—6

Duluth East.............. 0-7-12-0—19

DE — Luke Hietala 1 run (Dave Holiday kick)

DE — Tommy Kimball 17 run (kick failed)

DE — Josh Daniels-Hanbury 3 pass from Justin Cone (pass failed)

P — Jerid Parrott 3 run (kick failed)

Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 0

Tim Pokornowski completed 10 of 11 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Lumberjacks to the Northeast Red district victory.

Spencer Wehr ran for two touchdowns and caught another, while Mitchell Gerlach ran for one score and caught another during a 28-point first quarter by Cloquet (2-0).

The Hunters (0-2) were held to 89 yards rushing and just two pass completions.

Duluth Denfeld........ 0-0-0-0—0

Cloquet.............. 28-14-0-0—42

C — Spencer Wehr 3 run (Eli Benson kick)

C — Mitchell Gerlach 12 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Benson kick)

C — Aahsan Maigag 6 run (Benson kick)

C — Wehr 13 pass from Pokornowski (Benson kick)

C — Wehr 14 run (Benson kick)

C — Gerlach 11 (Benson kick)

Hudson 7, Superior 0

At Hudson, Ben Karls caught seven passes for 77 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the game's lone score.

Superior's Spencer Udeen finished with 73 yards on 12 carries and Gunnar Gronski had 65 yards on 16 carries. The Spartans were outgained 231-165 in the Big Rivers Conference game.

Superior........ 0-0-0-0—0

Hudson.......... 0-0-7-0—7

H — Ben Karls 9 pass from Keyeser Helterbrand (Karls kick)

North Branch 42, Hermantown 28

The host Hawks fell behind 28-6 after three quarters, making a 22-point fourth quarter irrelevant in the Northeast Red district game.

Quarterback Andy Hooper ran for two touchdowns and threw one to Tyler Peterson as the Hawks dropped to 1-1.

North Branch......8-6-14-14—42

Hermantown.......0-0-6-22—28

NB — Conner Hartmann 5 pass from Aaron Robillard (Evan Amunrud run)

NB — Tyler Adams 4 run (pass failed)

H — Tyler Peterson 24 pass from Andy Hooper (kick failed)

NB — Darien Fair pass from Robillard (Amunrud kick)

NB — Adams 54 run (Amunrud kick)

H — Hooper 5 run (Chandler Sleen pass from Hooper)

NB — Robillard 45 run (Amunrud kick)

H — Hooper 9 run (Peterson pass from Hooper)

NB — Amunrud 6 run (Amunrud kick)

H — David Cornelius 34 run (no attempt)

MLWR 26, Virginia 20

Senior Colton Little rushed 17 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns to lead Moose Lake-Willow River to the road victory.

Senior quarterback Ian Coil threw for 113 yards and a touchdown for MLWR (1-1), while Aidan Szczyrbak and Logan Peterson paced the defense with four tackles apiece.

Junior Caleb Bialke rushed 23 times for 98 yards and had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead the Blue Devils (2-1).

Moose Lake-WR.12-8-0-6—26

Virginia.............. 14-0-6-0—20

V — Beau Foix 3 run (Nathan Fink run)

MLWR — Colton Little 30 run (conversion failed)

V — Caleb Bialke 88 kickoff return (conversion failed)

MLWR — Little 65 run (conversion failed)

MLWR — Ryan Barrett 19 pass from Ian Coil (Little run)

V — Tommy Carmody 12 pass from Jack Zupets (conversion failed)

MLWR — Little 1 run (conversion failed)

Hinckley-Finlayson 7,

Mesabi East 0

Senior wide receiver Travis Visser caught a 19-yard pass from junior quarterback Lavone Kroschel with 29 seconds left before the half to lift the Jaguars (1-0) to the Northeast Silver home win.

Mesabi East (0-2) fell despite getting five interceptions, including two apiece from juniors Tyler Baribeau and Zach Helander.

Mesabi East.................0-0-0-0—0

Hinckley-Finlayson.......0-7-0-0—7

HF — Travis Visser 19 pass from Lavone Kroschel (Trevor Johnson kick)

Aitkin 15, International Falls 6

The Gobblers recovered from a 6-0 halftime deficit to beat the host Broncos.

Quin Miller ran for a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Aitkin (1-1) ahead and then tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Hunter Moe to complete the scoring.

Aitkin............ 0-0-9-6—15

Int'l Falls...... 0-6-0-0—6

IF — Armando Barrios 3 run (run failed)

A — Safety, punt blocked out of end zone

A — Quin Miller 17 run (Miller kick)

A — Hunter Moe 10 pass from Miller (run failed)

Rush City 14, Barnum 12

Senior running back Quinn Casey found the end zone twice — with the second coming from midfield — but the Bombers fell at home after missing the two-point conversion on both touchdowns.

Rush City........8-0-6-0—14

Barnum.......... 6-6-0-0—12

RC — Riley Sykes 3 run (Sykes run)

B — Quinn Casey 8 run (run failed)

B — Casey 50 run (pass failed)

RC — Brandon Guptill 38 pass from RJ Galvez (run fail)

Wrenshall 64, Carlton 0

Senior running back Tyler Kelley rushed 14 times for 228 yards and five touchdowns in leading the host Wrens to the District 9 Nine-Man victory.

Kelley's brother, Jared, a junior, added 13 carries for 229 yards and three more scores against the Bulldogs (1-1).

Tyler Kelley has rushed for 421 yards and nine touchdowns for Wrenshall (2-0).

Carlton.................... 0-0-0-0—0

Wrenshall........ 14-18-24-8—64

W — Jared Kelley 45 run (Tyler Kelley kick)

W — T. Kelley 5 run (T. Kelley kick)

W — J. Kelley 20 run (T. Kelley kick)

W — Randy Wimmer 8 run (kick failed)

W — J. Kelley 35 run (kick failed)

W — T. Kelley 25 run (kick failed)

W — T. Kelley 75 kick return (run failed)

W — T. Kelley 50 run (kick failed)

W — T. Kelley 10 run (kick failed)

W — Nick Mattson 55 run (kick failed)

W — Christian O'Connor 10 run (Isaiah Johnson run)

Cromwell-Wright 54, Bigfork 6

Junior quarterback Drew Libbon ran in the first score and then threw a pair of touchdown passes to junior Jaden Gronner to lift the third-ranked Cardinals to a road win.

Junior running back Cameron Cahoon and senior running back Nic Johnson both scored two TDs on a pair of long runs. Cahoon's long was 54 yards in the second quarter and Johnson went for 64 yards in the third.

Cromwell-Wright.. 21-7-20-6—54

Bigfork.......... 0-0-0-6—6

CW — Drew Libbon 1 run (Enrico Francato kick)

CW — Nic Johnson 35 run (Francato kick)

CW — Jaden Gronner 11 pass from Libbon (Francato kick)

CW — Cameron Cahoon 54 run (Francato kick)

CW — Johnson 64 run (kick failed)

CW — Gronner 15 pass from Libbon (Francato kick)

CW — Cahoon 42 run (Francato kick)

CW — Jeager Goranson 1 run (run failed)

B — Jared Lovdahl 10 run (no attempt)

South Ridge 62,

Lake of the Woods 0

Joe Janke rushed four times for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to the home win.

Connor Bushbaum added 12 carries for 128 yards and another score, while senior quarterback Nick Carlson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for South Ridge (2-0). Tarius Lovejoy and Tyler Anderson led a defense that held the Bears (0-2) to 66 yards of offense.

Lake of the Woods........ 0-0-0-0—0

South Ridge.............. 40-0-22-0—62

SR — Elias Tuominen 9 run (run failed)

SR — Joe Janke 69 run (Logan Young run)

SR — Nick Carlson 11 run (Jayton Nelson pass from Carlson)

SR — Lucas Newlander 22 pass from Carlson (run failed)

SR — Janke 9 run (run failed)

SR — Carlson 21 run (pass failed)

SR — Janke 37 run (Logan Young run)

SR — Connor Bushbaum 6 run (pass failed)

SR — Weston Stroschein 15 run (Jase Graves pass from Riley Kinsley)

North Woods 49, Mountain Iron-Buhl 22

Senior quarterback Tate Olson threw three TD passes and rushed for two more scores at home to lead the Grizzlies.

Olson hit senior Matt Schultz for a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14. He then hit senior Isaiah Squires on a 4-yard TD pass to give North Woods a 26-22 lead in the third quarter.

Mtn. Iron-Buhl.....6-8-8-0—22

North Woods...0-14-12-23—49

M — Joe Buffetta 55 run (run failed)

M — Buffetta 8 run (Dillon Drake run)

N — Matt Schultz 21 pass from Tate Olson (pass failed)

N — Schultz 43 pass from Olson (Garrett Abramson run)

N — Olson 1 run (pass failed)

M — Jericho Peterson 1 run (Buffetta run)

N — Isaiah Squires 4 pass from Olson (pass failed)

N — Olson 32 run (Abramson run)

N — Jake Hyppa 5 run (Olson Kick)

N — Dylan Day 8 run (Nathan Crain run)

Floodwood 46, Hill City 0

Junior Ethan Dehn caught a pair of touchdown passes from senior Rickey Baker while junior Gavin Clark ran in two touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears at home.

Hill City...............0-0-0-0—0

Floodwood.......... 16-24-6-0—46

F — Gavin Clark 13 run (Jeffery Palmer pass from Ricky Baker)

F — Ethan Dehn 9 pass from Baker (Clark run)

F — Dehn 31 pass from Baker (Clark run)

F — Palmer 2 pass from Baker (Clark run)

F — Clark 2 run (Clark run)

F — Cameron Goutermont 2 run (kick failed)

Eveleth-Gilbert 22, Chisholm 8

Senior Kyle Sickel threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran in a score himself to lead the Golden Bears on the road.

Sickel connected with senior Gavin Strle on a 67-yard play in the first quarter and with Andrew O'Brien on a 14-yard play in the fourth quarter.