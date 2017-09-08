College football: Badgers' foe facing Irma as well

For some FAU players, the game can be a distraction from the reality of the storm, a refuge away from the barreling wind and rain. Other minds may drift back home, to their families, to their lives in Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County natives Daniel Parr and Will Davis detailed how their families would stay with relatives during the storm. Azeez Al-Shaair stressed preparing his family in Tampa from afar before Irma arrived.

Of the 118 players on FAU's roster, 102 are from Florida.

"I think it's a big deal," FAU coach Lane Kiffin said. "The decision is to take these kids away from their families. That's a lot on their minds. I think it'd be really hard to really put the game as a priority if I'm out there watching TV, seeing what's going on with my family and I can't be there to help them."

As colleges across the state altered plans and canceled games both home and away this week (Miami, Florida, Florida State, Central Florida and South Florida all nixed games while Florida International moved a home game to Birmingham, Ala.), FAU's plan remained the same for Irma. The Owls planned to practice Friday morning, fly to Madison and play a game today.

Should FAU not be able to make it back to Boca Raton because of the storm, the team would stay in Madison and practice there. In a statement, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school would be willing to absorb hotel and food costs to house the Owls in Madison. Florida Atlantic athletic director Pat Chun said Wisconsin's hospitality made their decision to travel easier.

"As you would imagine, they are going to be gracious hosts and they've made it clear to us they will work with us if we are stuck out there," Chun said.

Then the focus turns to football and the top-10 opponent FAU (0-1) faces in Kiffin's second game as Owls coach. Wisconsin (1-0) is the first top-10 team the Owls have played since 2014, when FAU traveled to No. 2 Alabama. The Badgers' presence warrants attention, even with the surrounding circumstances.

"Obviously, we've seen the reports," Parr said. "It looks like a pretty bad storm. ... Our main focus right now is preparing for Wisconsin and being prepared to play (today). That's all we're focused on right now. We can't control the storm or what that's going to do, so we can't really worry about that."

The Owls are 0-4 all-time against FBS top-10 teams. They've lost by an average of 30.5 points. Last week, Wisconsin routed Utah State 59-10 and rolled up 234 rushing yards out of its pro-style power running offense. FAU, meanwhile, in a 42-19 loss to Navy allowed 416 rushing yards to the Midshipmen's triple-option offense.

FAU AT BADGERS

What: Nonconference game

When: 11 a.m. today

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WDSM-AM 710