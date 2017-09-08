College football: Saints seek to forget 98-0 loss
A week after suffering a historic defeat, St. Scholastica returns to the gridiron in search of its first victory of the season.
The Saints were humiliated 98-0 by St. John's University last Saturday, setting a record for largest margin of defeat in an NCAA Division III game.
Now the Saints turn their attention to UMAC foe Greenville (Ill.) University, which wasn't much better in losing 76-3 to Millikin University in its opener Aug. 31. The teams meet at Francis Field in Greenville, Ill., at noon today.
The Saints, who were picked by conference coaches to win the UMAC, are 50-3 in league games since 2011.