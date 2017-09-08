College volleyball: UMD sweeps in Houghton tourney

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs (5-1) cruised past the Lakers (1-3) in the opener 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 while the Wildcats (4-2) put up more of a fight later in the day before falling 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

Makenzie Morgen led the Bulldogs against the Lakers with 15 kills and 13 digs. Keena Seiffert had three aces and Emily Torve had 25 assists.

Against the Wildcats, Sarah Kelly posted a team-high 12 kills while Allison Olley had 10. Morgen again led in digs with 13 and Torve had 38 assists.