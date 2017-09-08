College volleyball: Saints' losing streak hits 5

The Saints fell to the Tommies 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 and lost to the Blugolds 25-14, 16-25, 26-24, 25-18.

Brooke Schermann had 10 kills, two aces and 14 digs against Eau Claire. Christaia Houser of Esko had a team-high 12 kills while McKenzie Orr led in digs with 17.

Against the Tommies, Orr led with 12 digs while Emily Bounds had a team-best 10 kills.