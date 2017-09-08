College soccer: UMD knocks off Northern Michigan

Finley headed in a Laura Edgren cross for her first goal of the season at 70:15. Just 74 seconds passed before the Bulldogs (2-0) secured the win on the mistake by the Wildcats (0-3).

UMD goalkeeper Carlyle Wright needed to make only one save for the shutout.

• St. Scholastica bolted to a 2-0 lead in the opening 18 minutes but Luther College struck three times in final 24 minutes, including Maggie Anderson's goal as time expired in a 3-2 nonconference win over the Saints (0-2-1) on Friday at Decorah, Iowa.

Becca Rancour scored the Saints' two goals and Duluth East graduate Roni Rudolph made six saves.

Kennedy Bergren made five saves for Luther (3-1).

• Wisconsin-Superior's Mualigbe Keita broke a scoreless tie in the 72nd minute as the Yellowjackets (3-1) scored a 2-1 men's victory at home over Macalester (1-2).

Superior's Blake Doyea picked up his second goal of the season in the 87th minute before Macalester pulled back within one two minutes later. Josh Herd made eight saves in the Yellowjackets' net.