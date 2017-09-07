Search
    Prep report: Acers hat trick propels CEC past Hermantown

    By News Tribune on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:22 p.m.

    Andy Acers notched a natural hat trick in the second half to lead Cloquet-Esko-Carlton past Hermantown 3-1 in a Lake Superior Conference high school boys soccer game Thursday night at Cloquet.

    The Lumberjacks trailed 1-0 at halftime before Acers scored two goals in two minutes.

    Duluth Marshall 6, Grand Rapids 2

    Royce Pichetti had a hat trick in the Hilltoppers' nonconference road game.

    Duluth East 2, Bemidji 0

    Nolan Friday and Seth Hoffman scored goals to back Matthew Campbell's four-save shutout at Bemidji, keeping the Greyhounds unbeaten at 6-0.

    Duluth Denfeld 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

    Maison Oliver's penalty kick in the 65th minute gave the Hunters the nonconference road win.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Grand Rapids 3, Hermantown 0

    Marissa Rossi totaled 40 set assists and served five aces as the host Thunderhawks rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 win and stay undefeated against Northland competition since 2012.

    Duluth Marshall 3, Superior 1

    Kate Kleinschmidt recorded 26 kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to the LSC win.

