Prep report: Acers hat trick propels CEC past Hermantown

The Lumberjacks trailed 1-0 at halftime before Acers scored two goals in two minutes.

Duluth Marshall 6, Grand Rapids 2

Royce Pichetti had a hat trick in the Hilltoppers' nonconference road game.

Duluth East 2, Bemidji 0

Nolan Friday and Seth Hoffman scored goals to back Matthew Campbell's four-save shutout at Bemidji, keeping the Greyhounds unbeaten at 6-0.

Duluth Denfeld 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

Maison Oliver's penalty kick in the 65th minute gave the Hunters the nonconference road win.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Rapids 3, Hermantown 0

Marissa Rossi totaled 40 set assists and served five aces as the host Thunderhawks rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 win and stay undefeated against Northland competition since 2012.

Duluth Marshall 3, Superior 1

Kate Kleinschmidt recorded 26 kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to the LSC win.