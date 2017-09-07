Prep boys hockey: Jago named Denfeld coach

"Obviously, I wanted to move into a head coaching position, and this is the program I've always had my eyes on," Jago, 49, said Thursday after being named Kevin Smalley's successor at Duluth Denfeld.

The former Minnesota Duluth defenseman (1986-90) from Reston, Manitoba, is well-known in Northland puck circles. A Marshall assistant for six seasons, during which the Hilltoppers went to the Class A state tournament twice before opting up to Class AA, Jago also has worked with area bantams and peewees.

After departing UMD, he played professionally in Europe for 14 years.

"Dale's a hockey guy," Denfeld athletic director Tom Pearson said. "He has a lot of knowledge and experience in the game and he knows the community and the kids well."

In replacing Smalley, who left his alma mater to coach Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Jago will try to turn around a Hunters squad that stumbled to a 5-22 record last winter. Making matters worse, Denfeld didn't have a junior varsity.

Correcting the participation decline will be crucial to the Hunters' long-term prospects.

"It's not going to be like flipping a light switch," Pearson said. "It's going to take a lot of hard work from a lot of people."

Jago is ready to roll up his sleeves.

"There's no doubt about it that this program will be working hard, very hard, to get where we want to be," he said.

Another key? Keeping Denfeld players at Denfeld.

"We have to stop the leakage into other programs," Jago said. "We have to stop kids from leaving our program."

With Jago's hiring, three of the region's four boys hockey head coach openings this offseason have been filled by ex-Bulldogs. Chris Marinucci, who takes over for Trent Klatt at Grand Rapids, and Smalley also played at UMD.

Denfeld and Marshall meet Jan. 16.