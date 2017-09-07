Today's featured prep football game

Outlook: After breaking in its new turf with a convincing 33-22 win over International Falls last week, Proctor won't face another Class AAA opponent until the playoffs. The Rails, who tallied 206 first-half yards — compared to negative-18 for the Broncos — used a cadre of big plays to score the game's first 33 points. Senior QB John Pioro showed impressive poise in the pocket, never more so than when he threw a gem of a 75-yard TD to Blake Koski. Pioro also ran in a 31-yard score. Jerid Parrott was the leading rusher with 70 yards, including a 41-yard TD. ... Duluth East happily bid farewell to the North Central District after two years. Improbably, tonight will mark the Greyhounds' first regular-season game against a team from Northeast Minnesota not named Duluth Denfeld or Grand Rapids since 2010. As coach Joe Hietala said recently, "It's a lot easier to get excited about playing Proctor as opposed to playing St. Michael-Albertville." East made a 30-0 deficit interesting against Big Lake in the opener. Elijah Leonard ran in a 30-yard TD in the fourth quarter and Tharald Kimball did the same from 52 yards in an eventual 30-15 loss. Kimball finished with 160 rushing yards, while Joshua Daniels-Hanbury added 148 on 10 attempts.