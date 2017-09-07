Stephens reaches US Open final

Stephens, who returned to competition at Wimbledon after nearly a year off because of a foot injury, recovered from a second-set meltdown to end ninth-seeded Williams' hopes of reaching a third major final this year.

She will meet Madison Keys, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Coco Vandeweghe, in an all-American final.

"I have no words to describe what I'm feeling what it took to get here. The journey I took. I have no words," said Stephens, who underwent foot surgery last February. "If someone told me I'd make two semis and a Grand Slam final this year I would have passed out, which is what I feel like doing now.

"I don't know how I got here. Hard work, that's it."

The 24-year-old Stephens, 13 years younger than Williams, paid tribute to the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

"I'm honestly just honored to play at the same time as her. One of the greatest to ever play our game. She's one of the greatest competitors and I'm honored to share the court with her and glad to play at the same time as her," Stephens said. "For American tennis there are no question marks. The proof is in the pudding. American tennis, here we are."

Despite her lack of match play this year, Stephens began confidently and broke for 3-1 when Williams netted a routine forehand and then went on to win the last three games of the set as the 37-year-old strangely appeared to struggle with serve.

Williams was in danger again on her first service game in the second set but she managed to hold and broke in the next game thanks to a Stephens double fault.

She then held to love to stamp her domination on the second set and moved 4-0 up with a lovely service return followed by a routine volley as Stephens showed she was clearly struggling and lost the set to love when she hit yet another unforced error.

The 24-year-old, however, got back on track in the deciding game, taking a 1-0 lead on Williams serve when she netted an easy volley.

She saved two break points in the following game but Williams leveled for 2-2 when Stephens' forehand sailed wide.

But at the end of a seven-minute game, Williams netted a routine volley again to give her opponent a break for 4-3.

Williams broke straight back with a service return winner and she saved a break point to hold for 5-4.

But as Williams struggled with her volley, Stephens broke for love in the 11th game and followed up on serve to close it out as Williams netted a backhand.

"It was definitely a contrast of play," Williams said. "You know, I continued to play aggressive and continued to play the kind of match that it takes to win. Just made too many errors there at the end."

Nadal, del Potro to meet

Juan Martin del Potro and Rafael Nadal are still expected to produce some spectacular fireworks at the U.S. Open today, even if it was not the semifinal many fans had been hoping for.

Argentine del Potro ruined the potential Nadal showdown with Roger Federer with a superb defeat of the Swiss maestro late Wednesday.

Del Potro and Nadal have met 13 times but many fans will look to their clash at the same point at Flushing Meadows in 2009 when the Argentine beat the Spaniard.

He then went on to beat Federer in a five-set thriller in the final to lift his only Grand Slam title.

Del Potro has charmed the New York crowd with his inspired run highlighted by a fourth round comeback from two sets down to topple sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

"Physically I'm not in the perfect conditions but when you play semifinals in a Grand Slam, anything can happen," said Del Potro, who has also had to fight off illness. "So you must be ready for the chance and playing against Rafa in my favorite tournament, I will try to enjoy the atmosphere, the game, and I know if I play my best tennis, I could be a danger for him."

With flag-waving Argentine fans coming out in force to back their man, the atmosphere around del Potro matches has rivaled that of a soccer game.

Nadal, however, can draw on considerable fan support of his own and the Spaniard has given his supporters plenty to cheer with two ruthless straight sets victories in his last two matches.

The other semifinal pits 12th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and South African Kevin Anderson, both of whom are playing their first Grand Slam semifinal.