Auto racing: Northern Nationals on tap

Wissota Modifieds, Super Stocks and Midwest Modifieds are part of the racing program as well.

Saturday's racing starts at 6 p.m. and features Wissota Late Models, with a top prize of $2,500 to win. Wissota Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Pure Stocks also are part of the event program.

Adult grandstand admission is $30 for Friday and $25 for Saturday, while ages 13-17 are $15 each day and 12 and under free. A two-day adult wristband is $50.