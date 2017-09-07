Auto racing: Northern Nationals on tap
The 29th annual Northern Nationals are today and Saturday at Amsoil Speedway in Superior.
Tonight's racing starts at 6:30 p.m. and features the Interstate Racing Association Outlaw Sprint Series. Bill Balog of North Pole, Alaska, is the defending champion and current series points leader.
Wissota Modifieds, Super Stocks and Midwest Modifieds are part of the racing program as well.
Saturday's racing starts at 6 p.m. and features Wissota Late Models, with a top prize of $2,500 to win. Wissota Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Pure Stocks also are part of the event program.
Adult grandstand admission is $30 for Friday and $25 for Saturday, while ages 13-17 are $15 each day and 12 and under free. A two-day adult wristband is $50.