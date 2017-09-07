Mixed martial arts: Never Surrender is Saturday at Black Bear
King of the Cage promotions will host "Never Surrender," a mixed martial arts event Saturday at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton.
The scheduled main event features Ben "The Haitian Sensation" Pierre Saint (13-5) in a flyweight fight, while another Superior fighter, lightweight Nick "Isabella Assassin" Spina (5-1), fights in the co-main event.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with fights starting at 7. Tickets range in price from $30 to $75 and can be purchased by going to blackbearcasinoresort.com.