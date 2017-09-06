"The rest of the team knew she was hurting, so they picked her up and carried her," Proctor coach Lowell Harnell said.

The Rails are stacked, with nearly everyone back from last year, including Voss, fellow senior Hannah Bettendorf, junior Sydney Binsfield, sophomore Megan Bettendorf and freshmen Morgan Binsfield and Courtney Werner. All of them did well last year and could finish in the top 10 at sections if they can stay healthy.

Harnell hopes Voss can return to form once she gets more miles in.

"Annika has gone to specialists, and they think they have it figured out, that it was caused from pressure on the discs in her back," Harnell said. "She wants to run in college, and as a coach, you wish nothing but the best for her."

SECTION 7AA

Duluth Denfeld returns junior Riley Pohl to its girls team. Pohl was a state-qualifier as a freshman who was plagued by injuries last fall. The boys team is very young with four sophomores and a freshman rounding out the top five. Sophomore Jayden Erie is the top returner, with sophomores Carter Zupancich and Jack McCormick, and freshman Isaac Fink, right behind him. There isn't a lot of separation between them, and that makes for good competition in practice. Sophomore Talon Erceg could also contribute.

Duluth East returns junior Molly Weberg, a three-time state qualifier, from its girls team, which finished third in the section last year after back-to-back state qualifying years. Seniors Izzy Sutherland, Kelly Canavan and Nora Vos are also back, as are juniors Allegra Pihlaja and Rebecca Miles. Junior state qualifier Eli Koski is the only returning boys varsity runner. The Greyhounds have 120 runners but many are inexperienced.

Cloquet should be among the top girls and boys teams despite graduating the likes of perennial state qualifiers Anja Maijala and Isaac Boedigheimer, who finished sixth in Class AA last fall and is now running at St. Scholastica. Lauren Cawcutt returns to the girls team after qualifying for the state meet as an eighth-grader, while junior Kelly Lorenz is also back. The Lumberjacks will also benefit from the addition of Audrey Phillips, a second-team all-conference selection and Superior's fastest runner the past three years, who moved back to Cloquet.

Junior Aidan Ripp (ninth at sections), junior Blaine Bong (15th) and senior Blake Desmond (31st) are back for Cloquet's state-qualifying boys team. Lumberjacks coach Mike Bushey expects the Forest Lake and Duluth East girls teams to contend for section titles, while the Andover and Forest Lake boys should be strong.

Hermantown will be young on the girls side with some injuries and losses to soccer. The boys will be a little deeper and stronger this year with a returning all-conference runner in senior Mason Thedens.

Grand Rapids returns senior Emma Stertz, a two-time state competitor, as well as senior Maisy Waech, who competed in a national triathlon competition for teen girls. The boys also have some well-rounded athletes, with Nordic skiers Alex Kelling and Garrett Beckrich back, as well as Tyler Norgord.

SECTION 7A

Duluth Marshall returns junior Ashlee Siegle, a 2016 state meet participant, to its girls team, while junior Elizabeth Jarocki has looked strong in the early going after an injury-plagued sophomore season. The boys graduated a large senior group and will be very young. The Hilltoppers will benefit from the addition of sophomore Jacob Gontjes, a first-time cross-country participant who has looked very good after a promising track season last spring.

Lakeview Christian Academy returns junior Andrew Tyson, who finished in the top 15 at sections last year. He went to Wisconsin Badgers and Jim Ryan camps this summer to push his running to another level. He hopes to make the state meet this year and is supported by his classmates Spicer Johnson, Brandon BarBee and twins Jacob and Bennett Easty.

Esko returns a pair of state qualifiers in senior Joshua Kemp and junior Sam Rengo to its boys team.

Cromwell-Floodwood returns two state meet participants in junior Wyatt Rauvola and sophomore Cameron Dickey. With those two leading the way, the Cardinals hope to field a full varsity boys squad this year.

North Shore returns a pair of state qualifiers in Jake Paron and Noah Smith.

South Ridge returns junior state qualifier Taina Koivisto and fellow all-conference performer Darionna Campbell, a senior, to its girls team, and junior Parker Jones and senior Tanner Lokken to its boys team.

Virginia has increased numbers and promising runners coming up. Seniors Isaac Powell, Liam Poitra, Bill Keute, Mika Wudinich, Christine Hafdahl, Autumn Shears, Peyton Wercinski and Skyler Webb have helped lead the younger runners.

Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin returns state meet participant Carlee Plackner, a sophomore, to its girls team, but longtime stalwart Ellyssa Peterson, 10th in Class A last year, graduated and is now running at North Dakota. Freshman Geno Uhrbom leads a boys team that edged Ely to win the section title.

Ely returns seniors Ryne Prigge and Emma Terwilliger from its state qualifying girls team. The Timberwolves return a pair of top sophomores in James Schwinghamer and Luke Olson from its state-qualifying boys team.

Deer River-Northland returns a strong boys team, with Taran Howard, Jack Daudt, Connor Daudt, Carson Johnson, Colby Gunderson and Jadon Watkins. What's even better, none of them are seniors. Howard is just a sophomore but has already emerged as a leader with his hard work and attitude.

WISCONSIN

Superior is coming off a fourth-place conference finish for the girls and third among boys having only graduated one senior from both varsity squads. Chloe Kintop is the only returning all-conference runner from last year, while Sophia Kintop, Jennifer Nummi and Amelia Evavold are also back. Veterans Jack Androsky, Ty Christianson, Jackson Karren, Michael Barnaby, Luke Denninger and Willem McClellan return for the boys.

Northwestern is shooting for its sixth straight conference girls title and a state trip. Leading seniors are Emma Smykalski and Emily Nelson, as well as juniors Nia Albright, Journey Amundson and team leader Abby Nelson. New to the program is Kennedy Nelson, who finished second last month at a Lester Park meet.

The Northwestern boys are going for their ninth straight conference title. The Tigers have qualified for the state meet every year since 2009, with the exception of 2014. Seniors Kevin Garland, Tyler Davis, Zach Grohn and Brody Burke, as well as sophomore Kieran Johnson, all return. Donny Pooler was a team leader, but he is out with an injury and could miss the season. Even without him, the Tigers were impressive at the Lester Park Invite.

Ashland returns two of its top five girls from last year in seniors Sophie Mattson and Roz Larson. Mattson was fourth in the sectional meet last year and is a three-time state-meet qualifier. Larson was 15th at the sectional. The boys are led by senior twins Walker and Maury Miller, who finished 1-2 at sectionals in 2016. Senior Gavin Douglas is also back, giving the Oredockers a strong top three. Sophomores Eli Schue and Cory Carlson have also looked solid, but the team will need to stay healthy to be competitive.

• The LSC meet returns to the Twins Ports this season, Oct. 12 at Far Par Golf Course in Duluth.