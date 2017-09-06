Ethan Olson earned the nickname, "Smiles."

"Ethan has always been outgoing and positive," Whelan said. "He has always looked at that if he works hard, he's going to achieve goals. How has he changed? He's become more passionate about the sport."

Olson, a Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum senior, has developed into one of the best runners in the state, finishing fifth at the Class A state meet last fall in Northfield, Minn. Olson covered the five kilometers in 16 minutes, 2.4 seconds, or 5:10 per mile, and finished just 5.5 seconds behind the winner.

This season Olson is going for his fourth straight trip to the state cross country meet and third straight trip to the state track meet.

"I'd definitely like to make top five again, but it'd be great to win it," Olson said. "There is some extremely tough competition down there, so you just got to play your cards right and hope everything goes well."

There is some tough competition up here, too, with North Shore senior Jake Paron ranked fifth in Class A, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin freshman Geno Uhrbom ranked sixth and Olson seventh.

Olson was ranked third in the preseason before getting edged by Paron at last week's North Shore Challenge at Pincushion Mountain Trails in Grand Marais in the first official 5K of the season.

"It was great to finally get out there and see what we could do," Olson said. "It's a fun rivalry. I really enjoy having those guys up here to push me. Section 7 could go down and possibly be the strongest section down at state."

It's been quite the transformation for Olson. His seventh grade year he ran a top time of 21:33. His sophomore year, he was already down to an 18:35. Smart and inquisitive, Olson, who ranks No. 1 in his class, started doing his running homework.

"So all of the sudden he made the jump, and he was hooked. He just took it from there," Whelan said. "He's looks up a lot of information himself. He comes to me with ideas. He's not just a runner. He's a student of the sport. He wants to learn, he wants to know why things are the way they are, and why things work."

Whelan is in his sixth season as Rebels' coach and is the only cross country head coach Olson has ever known, having been moved up to varsity late his seventh-grade season. Olson is the only one who has been on the team every year Whelan has coached.

"If I ever get another kid like Ethan, I'll be lucky," Whelan said. "A lot of coaches go their entire careers without someone of that caliber. He's hard working and highly motivated. He kind of works his way up to everything he does."

Joining Olson on this year's team are fellow senior captain Mark Fossum, as well as senior Jake Danelski, juniors Danny Whited and Lake Doran and sophomore Tan Dipman. The girls team returns 2016 state qualifier Savannah Gamst, fellow sophomore Coriella Sheetz and junior Lexi Tekippe.

The Rebels have their best numbers the program has had, so having veterans like Olson is a plus.

"We've got 50 kids on the team and only two coaches," Whelan said. "A lot of time we get a workout started, and Ethan kind of takes the varsity boys, and that way I can focus on the underclassmen a little bit more. He gets the workouts and knows exactly what we're doing."

Last year a week after the state meet, at a Nike event, Olson ran a personal record 15:55.

While Olson peaked perfectly in cross country last season, he struggled at the state track meet last spring. He had geared his training around an elite meet early in the season, clocking a PR 9:45.8 for 3,200 meters, or less than 5 minutes per mile. By the time the 90 degree heat and humidity had arrived, Olson was worn out.

"I wasn't used to running in that heat, obviously, and I just ended the season in a little bit of a funk," he said. "The focus of what we wanted to do and where we wanted to do it was off, and that ended up messing up the state goals that I had. It was basically a trial approach and it didn't work."

The good thing is, Olson said, is that he learned from it and is back, better than ever this season.

"Now we know what we need to do," Olson said, "so this senior year should be a good one."

Prep Newsmaker: Ethan Olson

Prep status: Moose Lake senior

Age: 17

Sports: cross country and track

GPA: 4.0

School activities: National Honor Society, Student Council and Math League

Family: father, Scott; mother, Marilyn; sister, Amelia, 11;

Plans: Will run cross country and track, possibly at an NCAA Division II school, with Minnesota Duluth being one of the schools he is interested in. He plans on majoring in mathematics.

Face-to-face with Ethan Olson

If I could meet one person — dead or alive — who would it be? Steve Prefontaine

If school were closed today: I'd definitely go for a run and work on my homework, because I'm taking a lot of college classes right now.

Fear or phobia: Failure

One thing people don't know about me: If I didn't start running, I would have been a golfer.

My ideal vacation is: out west somewhere, with Colorado probably being the No. 1 spot.

Pet peeve: When people interrupt other people

Last website I visited: milesplits.com

If I had a million dollars, I'd: put it into a bank account and save it for later, or donate it because it would be nice to have an indoor track facility in the area, something for the local people to use, too.

The toughest athlete I've competed against: former Cloquet and current St. Scholastica runner Isaac Boedigheimer

Hobbies: hiking, hanging out with family and friends, deer hunting, golfing and obviously running, which I do year round

Car I drive: 2012 Ford Fiesta

Favorite home-cooked meal: I honestly can't choose one. Everything mom makes is delicious.

At the top of my bucket list is: to climb Mount Rainier in Washington, and to make an Olympic trial.

What is your biggest superstition: If I don't double tie my shoes before a run, I always think my shoes are coming loose or untied.

If you could star in any type of movie, what genre would it be: a comedy

What is the best pre-game meal: Pasta

What is your pregame playlist: I listen to everything.

Social media of choice — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or other: Instagram