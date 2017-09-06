Search
    Prep performances of the week

    By News Tribune on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:39 p.m.

    RYAN LENZ

    Hermantown

    Boys soccer

    Senior attacker sparked Hawks' 8-1 win over Lake Superior Conference rival Proctor by scoring five goals — including the game's first four

    SPENCER ROSS

    Two Harbors

    Football

    Senior running back rushed 17 times for 206 yards (12.1 per carry) and five TDs to help Agates improve to 2-0 via 41-14 win at Duluth Denfeld

    HANNAH STARK

    Esko

    Volleyball

    Senior outside hitter rang up 25 kills and a pair of blocks as the Eskomos defeated Virginia in four games

