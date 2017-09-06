Prep performances of the week
RYAN LENZ
Hermantown
Boys soccer
Senior attacker sparked Hawks' 8-1 win over Lake Superior Conference rival Proctor by scoring five goals — including the game's first four
SPENCER ROSS
Two Harbors
Football
Senior running back rushed 17 times for 206 yards (12.1 per carry) and five TDs to help Agates improve to 2-0 via 41-14 win at Duluth Denfeld
HANNAH STARK
Esko
Volleyball
Senior outside hitter rang up 25 kills and a pair of blocks as the Eskomos defeated Virginia in four games