Prep performances of the week

SPENCER ROSS

Two Harbors

Football

Senior running back rushed 17 times for 206 yards (12.1 per carry) and five TDs to help Agates improve to 2-0 via 41-14 win at Duluth Denfeld

HANNAH STARK

Esko

Volleyball

Senior outside hitter rang up 25 kills and a pair of blocks as the Eskomos defeated Virginia in four games