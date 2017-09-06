Wednesday's Sports Sidelines
Awards
College women's tennis: Wisconsin-Eau Claire junior Kendra Berry out of Duluth East was named WIAC Singles Player of the Week after opening her season 4-0. Three of the four wins came at the Whitewater Invite where she was the No. 3 draw champion.
Holes in one
Who: Gary Mohr
When: Tuesday
Where: Proctor Golf Course
Hole: 138-yard No. 5
Club: 7-wood
Who: Pete Holte, Duluth
When: Wednesday
Where: Lester Park Golf Course
Hole: 127-yard Front No. 6
Club: pitching wedge
Who: Johnny Freeman, Duluth
When: Friday
Where: Lester Park Golf Course
Hole: 146-yard Front No. 8
Club: 9-iron
300 Game
Who: Steve Freeman
Where: Country Lanes North
When: Wednesday
League: Country Senior Classic
Team: Dave's Automotive Transmission
Average: 218