Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wednesday's Sports Sidelines

    By News Tribune on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:38 p.m.

    Awards

    College women's tennis: Wisconsin-Eau Claire junior Kendra Berry out of Duluth East was named WIAC Singles Player of the Week after opening her season 4-0. Three of the four wins came at the Whitewater Invite where she was the No. 3 draw champion.

    Holes in one

    Who: Gary Mohr

    When: Tuesday

    Where: Proctor Golf Course

    Hole: 138-yard No. 5

    Club: 7-wood

    Who: Pete Holte, Duluth

    When: Wednesday

    Where: Lester Park Golf Course

    Hole: 127-yard Front No. 6

    Club: pitching wedge

    Who: Johnny Freeman, Duluth

    When: Friday

    Where: Lester Park Golf Course

    Hole: 146-yard Front No. 8

    Club: 9-iron

    300 Game

    Who: Steve Freeman

    Where: Country Lanes North

    When: Wednesday

    League: Country Senior Classic

    Team: Dave's Automotive Transmission

    Average: 218

    Explore related topics:sportssidelines
    Advertisement