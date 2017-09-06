College golf: UWS men, Saints women win UMAC preview

The UWS men shot a combined 12-over par to edge second-place Northwestern by two strokes. The Saints finished third at 26-over.

Northwestern's Nick Mahowald was the meet medalist at 2-under, while Yellowjackets took the next three spots. Joey Cummings finished at even par on the 6,540-yard, par-72 course to finish second. Ryan Peterson (plus-2) and Chase Hoople (plus-4) followed.

The Saints women won at 68-over and were led by medalist Amanda Broman. She shot 15-over to beat teammate Arica Sheff and UWS' Alayna Tulip, who tied for second at a stroke back. The UWS women took third at 94-over.