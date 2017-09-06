Running: Elite field set for Minnesota Mile
An elite field will grace the Minnesota Mile's debut on a new course this evening.
Runners to watch include two-time men's champ Jack Bolas, who won in 4 minutes and 6 seconds in 2015 and 4:02 in 2014, back when this Grandma's Marathon-sponsored event was contested on Superior Street. Ben Blankenship, who claimed the 2017 USA Indoor Mile title by running a 3:59.22 in Albuquerque — the sixth-fastest indoors at altitude — also is in the field.
On the women's side, Heather Kampf, who won in 2014 at 4:29.9 and in 2012 at 4:37.0, is entered.
The men's and women's winners each receive $2,500 from an $18,000 prize purse.
Today's race starts near Enger Park Golf Course. The course continues on Skyline Parkway, looping around Enger Park and finishing along Hank Jensen Drive.
The Minnesota Mile is a stop on the nationwide Bring Back the Mile Tour 2017.
The women's elite Minnesota Mile goes off at 6:50 p.m., with the men to start at 7.
For more information, go to grandmasmarathon.com.