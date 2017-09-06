Running: Elite field set for Minnesota Mile

On the women's side, Heather Kampf, who won in 2014 at 4:29.9 and in 2012 at 4:37.0, is entered.

The men's and women's winners each receive $2,500 from an $18,000 prize purse.

Today's race starts near Enger Park Golf Course. The course continues on Skyline Parkway, looping around Enger Park and finishing along Hank Jensen Drive.

The Minnesota Mile is a stop on the nationwide Bring Back the Mile Tour 2017.

The women's elite Minnesota Mile goes off at 6:50 p.m., with the men to start at 7.

For more information, go to grandmasmarathon.com.