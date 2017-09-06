Golf: Superior National re-opens Canyon 9
Superior National Golf Course in Lutsen is opening its renovated Canyon 9 course today, completing the final phase of the $4.5 million renovation of the 27-hole layout.
Improvements include white sand, five sets of tees, wider fairways and improved greens.
Renovations to the River 9 course were completed in 2016, and play will now run from the River 9 to Canyon 9. The Mountain 9 course also remains open through October.
A grand opening for the completed project is scheduled for spring of 2018.