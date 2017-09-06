On Wednesday, Sept. 6, manager Paul Molitor scratched Eddie Rosario from the lineup after talking with the Puerto Rico native.

"Without getting too long-winded about it, you know what's going down in Puerto Rico and the Dominican; it's affecting a lot of people down there," Molitor told reporters. "I know for Rosie in particular, there are a lot of concerns about what's going on.

"You're just totally empathetic to what some of these guys are dealing with, and it kind of puts a baseball game in perspective a little bit."

Rosario is one of five Twins on the active roster from either Puerto Rico or the Domincan. First baseman Kennys Vargas and right-hander Jose Berrios also hail from Puerto Rico; shortstop Jorge Polanco and right-hander Ervin Santana are from the Dominican, as is third baseman Miguel Sano, on the DL with a shin injury.

Molitor wanted to give the day off to all the affected position players Wednesday, but Polanco and Vargas were in the lineup for a noon start against the Rays in St. Petersburg.

"I talked to all the guys about making sure that they're doing everything they can to help, and asking what we could do as an organization to try to help make sure everybody stays safe," Molitor said. "I talked to Rosie here this morning and I think he's OK with the situation surrounding his family, but obviously communication is going to be more difficult throughout the course of the day, so I'm sure it will be a distraction."

Mauer nominated

Joe Mauer is the Twins' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award given annually to the major league player who best represents the game through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on anf off the field.

Mauer's philanthropic work includes relationships with the Highland Friendship Club, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare and the Mauer's Minnies ticket program. He is a St. Paul native and graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall.

"That's a very significant award and honor in our game," Molitor said. "For someone to receive that is symbolic of a man, more than a player, who goes above and beyond and tries to serve in various capacities. To be recognized for the things he does is not what Joe wants, but it's very fitting that he's our candidate this year."