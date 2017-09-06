Tennis: Americans on parade in US Open

The 37-year-old ninth seed, who has already played two Grand Slam finals this season, blossomed under pressure in a nail-biting third set to remain on course for her first major title since she won Wimbledon in 2008.

Kvitova, back to her best after a career-threatening injury sidelined her for five months, was up a break in the decider but the 13th seed allowed Williams back into the contest and the American was the more composed player in the tiebreaker.

"I have to say I felt every single one of you guys behind me. That feels good and I did not want to let you guys down," Williams told the 23,000 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, before adding a word for her opponent, who was stabbed in her left hand by an intruder at her home last December.

"Everything she's gone through ... It's unbelievable. It's wonderful to see her back and play amazing. I'm so fortunate to have won that match."

Williams and Stephens could be joined in the last four by compatriots Coco Vandeweghe and Madison Keys, who play today.

Kvitova, whose previous five matches against Venus all went to three sets, led early when a third Williams double fault in the third game put the Czech up 2-1.

She still had not found her range properly, though, and Williams levelled for 3-3 with a break when Kvitova fired a forehand long.

Williams held serve in the next game and went on to set up three break points as Kvitova sprayed the court with unforced errors, converting the first with a neat backhand winner down the line.

The 2000 and 2001 U.S. Open champion continued to serve almost perfectly and pocketed the opening set when Kvitova, who hit 16 unforced errors, returned long.

Kvitova, whose backhand return was proving tough to handle, again went ahead in the second set with a break courtesy of a winner down the line and she held for 3-0 after saving break points.

The roof was closed as drops of rain started to fall and, after that brief interruption, Kvitova saved two break points before levelling the match with a big first serve that Williams returned long.

Kvitova also drew first blood in the deciding set, using her crafty backhand to devastating effect to break for 2-1, but a double fault on break point in the sixth game allowed Williams to level.

Stephens took down 16th-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova with a gritty 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) win.

With her win over Sevastova, the 83rd-ranked Stephens becomes the first American woman apart from Venus or Serena Williams to make the U.S. Open last four since 2004.

"Man, I am hoping we can make it four (Americans in the semifinals), how awesome would that be," said Stephens.

Ranked outside the top 950 just six weeks ago, Stephens was the most likely of the U.S. contenders to see her run end in the quarterfinals but the 24-year-old would not be denied.

Down 3-1 and a double break point in the third set, she dug deep and rode the support of a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to get back on level terms and force a tiebreaker.

She clinched victory on her first match point with a thundering a forehand winner down the line.

"I just told myself to keep fighting," Stephens said. "I just knew that if I just stuck with it and continued to play my game I was going to have an opportunity."

• Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta smacked 30 winners to down Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 and advance to his first Grand Slam singles semifinal.

The 12th-seeded Carreno Busta played the solid all-around game that has quietly propelled him through five matches at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set.

He will next face either American Sam Querrey or big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who played late Tuesday.