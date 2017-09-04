COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UMD still 7th in poll

The Bulldogs defeated American International College, Nova Southeastern University and Saint Anselm College all in straight sets at the Shark Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Bulldogs' only hiccup on the weekend was a four-set setback against St. Leo University, which placed No. 21 in this week's poll.

Concordia-St. Paul retained the top spot, receiving 45 of the 48 first-place votes. Southwest Minnesota State picked up the remaining three first-place nods in the second position.

Other NSIC teams ranked were Augustana (No. 9), Wayne (Neb.) State (No. 12), Winona State (No. 13) and Northern State (No. 23).