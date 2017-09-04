DRAG RACING: Anderson loses in final
Drew Skillman downed Duluthian Greg Anderson in the Pro Stock final during the National Hot Rod Association U.S. Nationals on Sunday at Brownsburg, Ind.
Anderson had the faster time of 6.660 seconds and the faster speed (208.01) but Skillman (6.676, 206.61) reached the finish line of the quarter-mile track first to win the event.
Anderson, who beat teammate Jason Line of Wright in the quarterfinals and Alex Laughlin in the semifinals, moved into a tie for second in the season point standings.