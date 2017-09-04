COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UMD falls to No. 21 in poll
Minnesota Duluth dropped from No. 10 to No. 21 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II poll released Monday.
The Bulldogs made their 2017 debut last Thursday night and fell 26-7 to then-No. 17 Sioux Falls, snapping their 22-game winning streak at Malosky Stadium.
Sioux Falls moved up to ninth and was joined in the top 25 by NSIC rival Minnesota State-Mankato at No. 12.
Two-time defending NCAA II champion Northwest Missouri State (all 34 first-place votes and 850 points) remained at No. 1.