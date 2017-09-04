Nadal, Federer roll at U.S. Open; Del Porto rallies

Despite being bothered by the flu, the 24th-seeded del Potro rallied from two sets down and saved two match points in the fourth set to beat sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, rallied to win a match after dropping the first two sets for just the second time in his career.

"I don't know how I was able to win that match," del Potro said. "I was sick the last two days, and I tried to play as best that I can. When I saw this crowd cheering for me, I was trying to feel better. I fought like this because of these guys."

The Argentine clearly had the crowd support on the Grandstand court during the fourth-round match. Chants of 'Del-Po! Del-Po!' were heard throughout the match, but it appeared it would be for naught after the first two sets.

Del Potro looked weary, laboring as Thiem dominated early.

Del Potro had 15 unforced errors and no winners in the first set, and despite a visit from the trainer late in the first set, Thiem continued to dominate in the second.

However, bolstered by the crowd, del Potro reeled off eight of the next 10 games to force a fourth set.

Again he seemed to have reached the end of the line, though, as Thiem took a 5-2 lead in the fourth set and had a double match point with del Potro serving at 5-6, 15-40.

Del Potro then served aces to save both match points, and eventually won the fourth set in a tiebreaker.

There was little to choose between the two in the final set as both held serve until the 10th game. Thiem saved one match point at 4-5, 30-40, but he double faulted on del Potro's second match-point opportunity. Thiem's second serve was initially called good, but del Potro challenged, and the review showed the serve was out, ending the match.

Del Potro's quarterfinal opponent will be third-seeded Federer, the player del Potro beat in the 2009 U.S. Open final.

Federer won his fourth-round match over 33rd-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

If Federer beats del Potro and Nadal gets past Russia's Andrey Rublev in their quarterfinal matches, the top-seeded Nadal and third-seeded Federer would face off in the semifinals.

Nadal advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2013 by rolling to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

The match victory was the 50th of Nadal's career at the U.S. Open.

Nadal had a much easier time with Dolgopolov than his previous two opponents, who each won a set against the Spaniard. Nadal won 82 percent of his first-serve points and 79 percent on his second serves, committed just 11 unforced errors and did not face a break point.

"I think I played a solid match," the 31-year-old Nadal said afterward. "I played with not many mistakes. I know Dolgopolov is a player who can play amazing shots but sometimes he can be a little bit unpredictable.

"He combines amazing points with mistakes. I tried to be very focused with my serve and to wait for the opportunities on the return. I'm in the quarterfinals in New York, that's a positive result for me, and I'm looking forward to trying to be playing better."

The last time Nadal reached the quarterfinals in 2013, he won the second of his two U.S. Opentitles.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Rublev was a 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3 upset winner over ninth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in a two-hour, five-minute match.

Rublev became the youngest U.S. Open quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick in 2001.

Others who previously reached the men's quarterfinals are American Sam Querrey, Kevin Anderson of South Africa, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

No. 1 seed Pliskova rolls into quarters

Karolína Pliskova crushed American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 in 46 minutes to advance. The Czech Republic native is in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Joining her was CoCo Vandeweghe, who ousted 20th-seeded Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 7-6 (2), at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Vandeweghe, the third American woman to reach the final eight, and Pliskova will meet in the next round.

Also advancing was 32-year-old Kaia Kanepi of Estonia with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 20-year-old Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Kanepi, ranked No. 418 in the world, became the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open since computer rankings began in 1970.

To get to the quarterfinals, Pliskova won 92 percent of her first serves and recorded 23 winners against Brady.

The straight-set victory was a welcome reprieve for Pliskova after being pushed to three sets in her previous two matches and fighting off a match point in one of those — a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 27 Zhang Shuai.

Pliskova won 22 of 24 points on her first serve against Brady and broke her unseeded opponent six times.

"I really wanted to make the best of the chance I got from the last match, being down match point, so today was much better," Pliskova said after the match.

Brady advanced to the fourth round in a major championship for the first time, but she appeared overwhelmed by the big stage, converting only 38 percent of her first serves in the first set.

Pliskova remained undefeated against Americans this year. But Vandeweghe holds a 2-1 edge in head-to-head matches with Pliskova.