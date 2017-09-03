Carreno Busta sweeps into U.S. Open quarterfinals

The 12th-seeded Spaniard posted a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win over Shapovalov, the 18-year-old Canadian, in a two-hour, 54-minute match.

Carreno Busta will face Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

"It's amazing. It was the first time I played singles on this court," Carreno Busta said in a post-match interview. "Arthur Ashe (Stadium) is unbelievable. I cannot describe it. I tried to fight all the time, every point. You never know when your opponent will doubt a little bit or make a mistake. I was focused on my game and I got through."

This will mark Carreno Busta's second major quarterfinal appearance of the year. He also reached the quarters in Paris at the French Open.

Shapovalov had 54 winners in defeat.

Schwartzman, the 29th seed, topped 16th-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-6 (3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career. His best performance in a major previously was reaching the third round at the French Open this year.

Earlier this week, Schwartzman upset fifth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.

"All the matches, (the fans) are helping me a lot," Schwartzman said. "In the first round and second round as well, they are helping me a lot. When it's a tough moment, they are making noise with me, just to be with me in the match. That is helping me a lot. I am really happy for that and thanks to everyone for doing that."

Schwartzman came through in key moments, converting 7 of 9 break points while Pouille had just a 6 of 14 success rate on break points.

In other fourth-round action, South Africa's Kevin Anderson, the 28th seed, earned a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 victory over Italy's Paolo Lorenzi. Anderson, 34, is in a major quarterfinal for the second time. He also reached the quarters at the 2015 U.S. Open. Anderson recently reached the tournament final in Washington.

Anderson remains unbeaten in four career matches against Lorenzi after powering for 18 aces and 54 winners.

Next up for Anderson will be a matchup with either 17th-seeded American Sam Querrey or 23rd-seeded German Mischa Zverev, who were due to play Sunday night.