College women's soccer: UW-Whitewater edges CSS
Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Karina Rosales scored off a throw-in in the 22nd minute for the only goal of the game as the No. 10 Warhawks beat host St. Scholastica 1-0 on Sunday at the Advantage Emblem Cup.
The Saints managed to hold Whitewater (2-0) to just five shots on goal in the game, but weren’t able to find the back of the net themselves
Goalkeeper Roni Rudolph of Duluth had four saves for CSS (0-1-1).
Saints junior Hannah Zeis of Ashland and senior Cali Marsaa of Duluth were named to the Advantage Emblem Cup All-Tournament Team; Zeis earned the honor for the second straight year.
The Saints play at Luther College in Iowa on Friday.
- Lakeland University’s Makenna Waller scored three minutes into the second half — the only goal of the game — as the Muskies defeated visiting Wisconsin-Superior on Sunday.
UWS (0-1) outshot Lakeland (1-1) 11-10 but wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard. The Yellowjackets travel to Minneapolis for a game against North Central on Tuesday.