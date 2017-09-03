College women's soccer: UW-Whitewater edges CSS

The Saints managed to hold Whitewater (2-0) to just five shots on goal in the game, but weren’t able to find the back of the net themselves

Goalkeeper Roni Rudolph of Duluth had four saves for CSS (0-1-1).

Saints junior Hannah Zeis of Ashland and senior Cali Marsaa of Duluth were named to the Advantage Emblem Cup All-Tournament Team; Zeis earned the honor for the second straight year.

The Saints play at Luther College in Iowa on Friday.

Lakeland University’s Makenna Waller scored three minutes into the second half — the only goal of the game — as the Muskies defeated visiting Wisconsin-Superior on Sunday.

UWS (0-1) outshot Lakeland (1-1) 11-10 but wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard. The Yellowjackets travel to Minneapolis for a game against North Central on Tuesday.