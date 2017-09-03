College men's soccer: UWS routs Concordia

The Yellowjackets (1-1) took a 2-0 lead at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half.

Kearns scored his goals in quick succession in the second half — including a penalty-kick goal — and both he and Watson also had assists in the game. James Bruce and Blake Doyea also scored for UWS, which goes on the road for a game against Bethel University on Wednesday.

The Cobbers (0-2) managed just five shots in the game.

Gustavus Adolphus benefited from an own-goal in the opening minutes of the second half for the only score of the game as the Gusties beat St. Scholastica 1-0 on Sunday at Saints Field.

On the second of two corner kicks to begin the second half, the ball bounced off a Saints player to give the Gusties the only score they’d need in the evenly-matched game, with Gustavus (2-0) holding a 12-11 edge in shots. Goalkeeper Sandy Davidson-Hunt had five saves for the Saints (1-1), who host Bethel University on Saturday.