NBA: Sharing and caring the Aldrich way

Take two years ago, when Aldrich was playing for the Clippers, Los Angeles' final game before the All-Star break in Boston. After the game, Aldrich skipped the team flight back to California to catch a plane to Minnesota the next morning. He was offered the chance to stay overnight at the team hotel before heading to the airport, but found out it was $350 and declined.

Instead, he drove to the airport after the game with the intention of shacking up near his gate. But when he arrived, the airport was shut down for the night. At that point, Aldrich gave in, getting a room at a hotel near the airport for $120, still saving $230 by not staying in the team hotel.

"I've always gone with the mindset that you never live paycheck to paycheck," Aldrich said, "especially when you make as much money as we do. Whether it was my rookie deal or my deal now, we've pretty much lived the same lifestyle that we've always lived. ... And we've lived very comfortably, very nice, but I thought of sustaining (the money) for, hopefully, generations."

But Aldrich, 28, isn't always so frugal with his time and resources. Brian Hanni, who runs the annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic charity game in Kansas benefiting families fighting cancer, said Cole and his wife, Britt, cut a "pretty huge check" last year. Over the past 12 months the Aldrichs headed a backpack giveaway, hosted Salvation Army families for Christmas and went on a trip to Peru to help give people the gift of hearing. And Aldrich is scheduled to make four appearances at Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy camps this summer.

How does someone who is so tight with his personal expenses give so much back?

"Because it's easier to help people than it is to buy something stupid," Aldrich said.

Not true; it's probably too easy to buy stupid things. Still, it's a mantra Aldrich lives by.

"Whether it's shoes, a car, whatever it is, (buying things) gives you that instant gratification," Aldrich said. "When you give and you help other people, you have that long gratification of knowing that I helped somebody today. Whether it's going (to a hospital) and hanging out, signing a few autographs or going on a trip to Peru, you're changing people's lives and showing them that you care."

Aldrich "truly gets it," Hanni said.

"I always tell people he has a heart even bigger than his 7-4 wingspan," said Hanni, who works with a number of former Jayhawks players. "It's truly a joy to see him giving back and reaching out through that position of influence."

A rarity

Aldrich found a love for giving back during his three years at Kansas University. He enjoyed Christmas shopping for the less fortunate and contributing at the Jayhawks' youth camps.

After college, Aldrich was drafted by Oklahoma City, a franchise he said prides itself on community service. Since then, he's committed himself to giving back as often as possible alongside his wife.

Hanni said it's rare for players in their 20s to realize the importance and value of giving back. Usually that doesn't come until at least five to 10 years after they've left college.

"After the glitz and glamour of the NBA lifestyle has worn off a bit, they start to realize, 'What's my legacy going to be?' " Hanni said. "What a difference can be made if you realize it at the very beginning like he did. That's such a breath of fresh air, because usually it takes guys getting into their upper 20s before it kicks in, or in some cases, after their careers is when they start to want to give back. He's truly cut from a different cloth than most, which is a big reason why I feel (Aldrich is) so special."

Hearing angel

One of Aldrich's prominent volunteer ventures has been with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organization that travels the globe to fit hearing aids to people with hearing problems and set up community-based hearing health programs.

In 2010, Starkey set a goal of fitting one million people with hearing aids by 2020. Brady Forseth, Starkey's executive director of philanthropy, said the organization could reach that goal this year. Starkey has visited five continents and 109 countries.

Aldrich became familiar with Starkey when he was invited to a gala during his second NBA season. He saw the videos and heard about the missions, and was hooked. In 2015, Cole and Britt went on a mission to Mexico, where they helped fit hundreds of people with hearing aids. Starkey calls celebrities like Aldrich "hearing angel ambassadors."

"Just fell in love with it," Aldrich said. "It's something that, when you watch the videos you kind of get a sense of feeling how it is, but it's just a small bit of the actual feeling that you have while you're there watching those people."

Aldrich called it both "heartbreaking" and "heartwarming" to help fit the hearing aids. When the hearing aids are in, some kids are hearing for the first time in their lives. Some adults are hearing for the first time in decades.

"It's an overwhelming thing when they just start to hear. They're kind of like, 'Wow, all this noise. Where does this come from?' " Aldrich said. "That's the heartwarming part, being able to bridge that gap between the families, and now their father can talk to the wife or the kids, and being able to help in that way is something I haven't quite grasped yet."

Britt and Cole decided they needed to do a Starkey mission at least every few years, and this summer they went to Peru to help again. Forseth said they're there first thing in the morning and don't leave until the last patient is done.

"They're really good at fitting hearing aids, I've got to be honest with you," Forseth joked. "He's an amazing guy, he's got a very warm spirit. He really has a heart of caring and sharing and really understands what the message of the Starkey hearing foundation is, and that's why I think he's so excited to come year after year."

'I'm sorry'

Rather than ship his belongings back home to Minnesota from New York after Aldrich played his last game for the Knicks in 2015, Aldrich, per usual, took the cheaper route. He rented a U-Haul, packed it up and hopped into the truck with his wife.

The two turned the drive home into a road trip, stopping in Washington D.C., Nashville and St. Louis. In D.C., Aldrich — who has had many family members and friends serve in the military — made a point to stop by the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit with wounded soldiers. The first visit was with a soldier who lost both of his legs in an IED explosion. He had been in the hospital for two weeks and this was the first time his wife couldn't be with him.

"He goes, 'You don't know how much I appreciate you guys coming in and spending a little time with me,' " Aldrich recalled. "You could see he was having a hard time. His legs blew off. His wife is gone, he's sitting in a hospital, knows nobody, and here's these people who just want to hang out and talk with him for 20 minutes to kind of get his mind off his unfortunate reality."

Annie Waters, the senior director of development at Children's Minnesota Foundation, said visiting hospital rooms can be difficult for many. That holds true whether it's injured military members or sick children. Aldrich admitted it can be difficult for him, too, yet he continues to walk through the door.

Showing you care

Britt Aldrich served on the board that planned the Children's Hospital's Star Gala in April. One of her responsibilities was to accrue auction items for people to bid on.

She went to work, bringing in numerous items of basketball paraphernalia, from signed shoes to jerseys. The Aldrichs also put together a basketball party package, in which a family could enjoy pizza and play hoops with Cole.

"What a fun thing for a grandparent or a parent to bid on," Waters said. "It's healthy, it's fun, and you get to play basketball with one of the Timberwolves. Their energy and their ideas and creativity was so fun in that way, and it was infectious."

The gala also was attended by Wolves assistant coach Ryan Saunders and guard Brandon Rush. That all would've been more than enough, but as soon as Britt joined the Star Gala board, Cole wanted to get more involved with the hospital. He started visiting hospital rooms and, in March, appeared on the Children's in-house TV studio, a program which can be seen in every hospital room.

Waters said when kids are in the hospital for days, weeks and months at a time, it hurts their self-esteem. Visits from local celebrities can make all the difference.

"When we have someone like Cole walk into the room and say, 'Hey, I care about you, I'm here to get to know you and see how you're doing,' it's just such a mood-booster," she said, "and I think it makes those kids feel special in a way that's really important during a hospital stay."

Waters has a lot of interaction with people in the sports community through her work at Children's, but Cole and Britt are different. She can tell people gravitate toward the couple "because of the way they approach the world."

"We love volunteers like that, and what a difference it makes," Waters said. "These two have really leaned into it in an authentic and different way that's been so fun to watch. We love them, and our kids and families do, as well, so it's been awesome."

Cole said he and his wife attempt to immerse themselves with any charity they're involved with. With Hanni's charity basketball game, Aldrich said he would wait until the date of the game was announced before planning his summer vacation to make sure he wouldn't miss it. Hanni said he often will pay for players' transportation back to Kansas to play in the game, but Aldrich insists on footing his own bill.

And whenever one of the kids involved with the Roundball Classic has a tough chemotherapy session or receives difficult news about his or her illness, Hanni texts Aldrich.

"And within five minutes he's recorded a video to send back to that child with a little bit of encouragement. It's something he'll drop whatever he's doing to do in that moment," Hanni said. "If every athlete was like that, imagine what a huge difference all NBA stars could make. I think he's an unbelievable role model, and I'm so blessed to call him a friend."

Cole and Britt give away large sums of money to charity each year, setting aside a budget specifically for that reason. When it comes to helping others, Aldrich's pockets are deep. Still, while Aldrich knows the money helps, he'll continue to make time for videos, visits and volunteering, because he knows those small moments can mean just as much, if not more.

"Sometimes, it's not always about the money," he said. "Sometimes, it's going and showing you care."